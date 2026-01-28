Infinite Computer Solutions Debuts New Center of Excellence to Help Healthcare Organizations Using Epic Improve Patient Care and Operational Efficiency

Rockville, MD, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Computer Solutions, a global technology solutions provider, is announcing the launch of its Center of Excellence (COE) office in Dubai to meet the demand of healthcare systems that are utilizing Epic Systems’ electronic health record (EHR) software platform, with support including customization, integration, and managed services.



Infinite is one of only a handful of solution providers in the world to offer a COE specializing in Epic™. Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

The COE is composed of certified Epic analysts who help Infinite’s roster of provider and payer clients benefit from the company’s broad expertise and experience through a centralized and certified Epic team, along with a full range of EHR implementation and support services.

Through the use of Infinite’s COE, health providers can reduce human capital risk, gain access to specialized talent, and reduce costs.

The Infinite team is helping these healthcare organizations with Epic-related implementation, upgrade assistance, technical third-party integration, reporting, enhancement and optimization, and standardization services.

“Infinite’s new Center of Excellence is a dedicated hub for innovation, collaboration, and elevating the Epic experience to new heights,” said Jake Morrison, Infinite Global Practice Head for Healthcare. “Over the past decade, as the demand for Epic deployments grew, the need for sophisticated support tools prompted Infinite to create a COE with certified professionals to meet the needs of our healthcare organizations.”

“By using service-level agreement (SLA) metrics to guide our statements of work (SOWs), and a global workforce, Infinite can more confidently promise results-based delivery. This means we take on the risk to meet agreed goals. Compared to traditional application support or U.S.-based services, this approach can significantly lower costs,” he said.

A COE allows healthcare organizations to provide a continuity of care for their patients as well as system uptime for their providers.

“With support 24/7, Infinite’s Epic analysts can resolve issues raised within the system or provide additional hours of build time to enhance the system for optimized workflows. Additionally, the staff of the COE allows for reduced cost for maintenance and support or project work,” continued Morrison.

Infinite will continue to expand and evolve its expertise and services to ensure that the right people and support are available at every phase of a partner’s project.

About Infinite Computer Solutions:

Infinite is a global leader in technology modernization, next-gen IT services and solutions, and digital engineering, with over two decades of experience helping clients turn digital transformation into business value. Leveraging an AI-first approach, we combine leading technologies, innovative platforms, and accelerators with practical know-how. With the scale of over 23,000 talented professionals across 20+ global locations, we proudly serve hundreds of clients, across all industries, delivering innovative, client-focused solutions.

Discover how we can transform your business. Visit us at www.infinite.com