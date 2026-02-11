Thoriva Launches as a Mission-Focused AI Company for Government

Vienna, VA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thoriva, an AI technology company delivering intelligent, data-driven solutions to transform government operations, announced today its official launch, backed by the global delivery, engineering, and operational capabilities of Infinite Computer Solutions.

Thoriva, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infinite and based in Vienna, VA, will apply AI and automation to the essential business challenges that federal, state, and local government agencies are facing today.

Thoriva has tapped seasoned executive Kevin Brault, who brings 25 years of experience in building and delivering large-scale technology solutions for the federal government, as the company’s CEO.

“Inefficiency is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the many challenges threatening efficient and effective government operations,” Brault said. “The problems in many cases hinder the ability to deliver timely, accurate, and trusted public services. But government operations are at an inflection point now, struggling to harness the potential of AI. Thoriva is proud to be on the leading edge of this phenomenon.”

Government organizations are challenged by slower manual workflows, constant oversight of critical systems, costly custom development, administrative backlogs, fragmented coordination, vendor lock-in, and inefficient disaster response. Thoriva was founded to address these realities by embedding intelligent, data-driven AI capabilities into existing systems and workflows, enabling agencies to boost speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency without disrupting critical infrastructure.

“At Thoriva, we bring together advanced AI innovation, real-world commercial experience, and deep operational intelligence to meet the distinct needs of federal, state, and local agencies in the U.S. and abroad,” continued Brault. “Our purpose-built solutions help public sector organizations move faster, act with greater precision, with the ability to make more informed decisions, while maintaining the highest standards for security, responsibility, and scalability across the most complex, mission-critical environments.”

Thoriva partners with federal, state, and local agencies across civilian, defense, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors to drive outcomes at scale, deploying AI solutions that endure, evolve, and deliver measurable impact long after implementation.

Attachment