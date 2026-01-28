LatiNation and Red Bull Drop the Mic with the Launch of New Series "Batalla Nation"

"Batalla Nation" Highlights the Faces and Places that Define Spanish Language Freestyle Rap Culture

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media continues its partnership with Red Bull, launching the season premiere of Batalla Nation on Thursday, February 19th at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET, streaming exclusively on the LatiNation app and on the LATV cable broadcast channel. This unscripted series raises the underground roar of Spanish-language freestyle rap into the spotlight. With the swagger of the streets and the soul of the culture, Batalla Nation hits hard as a celebration of hip hop, identity, and community—crafted for a generation that lives loud, bilingual, and unfiltered.

Rooted in the global fire of the international Red Bull Batalla competition, this series isn’t just about beats and rhymes—it’s about reclaiming space. Every episode peels back the curtain on the real lives behind the poets and MCs—the journeys, the struggles, the flow, and the flavor that make freestyle rap a cultural force around the world.

“Batalla Nation is more than music—it’s a cultural movement,” says Batalla Nation co-host Boss, a longtime Red Bull Batalla MC who knows the grind from the ground up. Alongside co-host Sofía Gutierrez and DJ Solares, Batalla Nation threads live battles with cinematic storytelling—unapologetic, bilingual, and bold. It’s street meets spectacle, and every punchline hits with purpose.

Featured Season One Talent includes lyrical titans like Big Soto, Reverse, Oner, AdonysX, Nico B, Sourius, Serko Fu, Noult, Chester, and Tornillo—plus appearances by Moha and La Liga de la Calle crew from Los Angeles. MC Boss, Sofia, and DJ Solares host the series.

Each episode spotlights a different slice of the scene, kicking off with “Spin & Spit,” a freestyle game where MCs spin a wheel packed with random prompts and deliver bars on the spot. No excuses. Just heat.

From raw cyphers to the Red Bull Batalla Westside Cup, the show documents freestyle as it happens—loud, messy, electric, and alive. This is what happens when culture takes the mic.

“In a world where Latino voices are often sidelined or simplified, Batalla Nation flips the script. It’s a platform where language is power, where the Spanglish flows effortlessly, and where the street and studio come together in perfect unison,” said Bruno Ulloa, COO & President, LatiNation Media.

“This isn’t just content—it’s cultural documentation. It’s the sound of the next generation of Latinos owning their stories, one rhyme at a time.”

Episode One Description:

Batalla Nation opens in the circle with Spin & Spit, a dynamic game to test our resident freestylers. Spin = chance. A wheel packed with words, concepts, objects, or curveballs. Spit = execution. No prep, no rewrites, no excuses—you rap right now. The high-voltage freestyle game is designed to strip MCs down to pure instinct, creativity, and lyrical muscle.

We then trace the roots of freestyle culture in Origins of the Mic, run back legendary bars in Punchline Clinic, and close with raw local energy from the Westside Cup—freestyle puro from start to finish. Boss, Sofia, and Solares host with appearances from Moha and La Liga de la Calle crew.

Where/When to Watch:

Batalla Nation premieres on Thursday, February 19th at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET and streams exclusively on the LatiNation app and on the LATV cable broadcast channel.

About LatiNation Media



Authenticity drives impact at LatiNation—an award-winning, independent media powerhouse built by Latinos, for everyone. Unapologetically bicultural and bilingual, we amplify culture across every screen—linear TV, streaming, social, digital, and FAST/AVOD/CTV. LatiNation's dynamic product lineup includes the independent cable network LATV, LatiNation FAST, the LatiNation+ App, and our in-house production teams. We connect brands to the pulse of the new mainstream, reaching 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 43 DMAs. In our casa, culture isn’t just content—it’s the fabric of a generation. Consider this your passport to LatiNation.

