Quick Custom Intelligence Marks Record Growth with 100 New Customer Engagements in 2025

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in applied AI and real-time decision intelligence for gaming and hospitality organizations, today announced a strong close to 2025, marked by 100 new customer engagements deployed across hundreds of properties and in excess of 40% compound annual growth across gaming, hospitality, and tribal markets.

The milestone reflects rising demand for technology that enables operators to move from observation to action, as experience-driven businesses seek faster, smarter decision-making across complex operational environments.

“2025 was a defining year for QCI,” said Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “Reaching 100 new properties demonstrates the trust operators place in us as long-term partners and reinforces our focus on helping teams make better decisions every day.”

A key driver of the company’s momentum was the launch of Chatalytics™ in November 2024, QCI’s conversational and agentic AI capability designed to bring enterprise intelligence directly into daily workflows. In its first year, Chatalytics™ was adopted by more than 400 properties, making it the most successful product launch in QCI’s history.

Beyond Chatalytics™, QCI saw strong adoption across its broader platform, with continued momentum for VizExplorer customers, QCI Player, QCI Customer, and the company’s AGI56 framework, reinforcing a multi-product, multi-market growth strategy.

The company’s expansion spanned North America, Australia, Canada, and Asia, with growing interest across both brick-and-mortar and online offerings.

Entering 2026, QCI reports a strong start to the year, driven by sustained inbound demand and expanding enterprise partnerships.

“We’re seeing tremendous interest as operators move beyond AI curiosity and toward AI accountability,” Thomas added. “They want solutions that protect revenue, improve efficiency, and enhance the guest experience, and that’s exactly where QCI is focused.”

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.