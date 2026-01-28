Altor Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction Generating Approximately $11 Million in Proceeds

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”) today announced that its subsidiary, Altor Solutions (“Altor”), a leading designer and manufacturer of custom protective and cold-chain packaging solutions for the industrial and life sciences markets, completed a sale-leaseback transaction involving certain Altor-owned real estate assets, generating approximately $11 million in immediately-available cash proceeds.

Altor will continue to operate at the facilities pursuant to long-term lease arrangements, supporting uninterrupted operations and ongoing execution.

CODI intends to use the proceeds to reduce outstanding debt, consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities and deleveraging strategy.

“This transaction represents the disciplined approach we are taking to unlocking the value of our assets while maintaining Altor’s ability to execute against its operating plan,” said Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Diversified. “At the CODI level, the proceeds directly support our ongoing efforts to enhance balance sheet strength and create long-term value for shareholders.”

About Altor Solutions

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Altor Solutions is an innovative, engineering-focused company dedicated to designing and manufacturing top-quality industrial protective packaging products and cold-chain packaging solutions and services for the life sciences and perishable goods sectors. Established in 1957, Altor Solutions offers a diverse range of materials, including traditional plastics and sustainable, plant-based options. The company operates advanced facilities across North America, specializing in the production and assembly of essential components for protective packaging, OEM parts, and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit www.altorsolutions.com.

About Compass Diversified

CODI’s strategy is to own and manage a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial and branded consumer sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base and long-term disciplined approach, maintaining controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries and maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the company and seeks to generate strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit www.compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, expectations with respect to Altor’s future operations and anticipated uses of funds received from the sale-leaseback transaction. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s management, and on information currently available to CODI’s management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that have resulted or will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com