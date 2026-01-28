UPDATE – The Wonderful Company Central Valley Community Grants Program Announces Over $1.5 Million in Funding for Central Valley Nonprofits and Schools

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, one of the largest and most philanthropic privately held companies in the United States, announced today the latest recipients of its Central Valley Community Grants program.

Grounded in a place-based approach to philanthropy, the Wonderful Community Grants Program supports local nonprofit organizations and schools across California’s Central Valley, where more than 3,000 Wonderful employees live and work. This year, more than $1.5 million in grant funding has been awarded to 43 organizations, supporting initiatives focused on health and wellness, education, recreation, community beautification, art, and social services.

Serving as a flagship initiative, Wonderful Community Grants is part of The Wonderful Company’s comprehensive commitment to the Central Valley. For more than 10 years, the company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations, have invested more than $850 million in the region, driving long-term social, educational, and economic progress.

“As rising healthcare costs, food insecurity, and reductions in public funding continue to strain the nonprofit sector, local organizations are being asked to do more with fewer resources,” shared Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “The Wonderful Community Grants program reflects a long-standing commitment to place-based giving by supporting the organizations that form the backbone of healthy, resilient communities, ensuring the Central Valley continues to be a place of opportunity for generations to come.”

The program serves organizations based in Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh, Lost Hills, Mendota, Sanger, Shafter, and Wasco, California.

“Thanks to The Wonderful Company’s generous support, we have been able to open doors for our youth to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Rudy Matcham, club unit director of the Del Rey Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County. “Wonderful’s support has been instrumental in expanding programs like Triple Play: Daily Challenges and Healthy Habits, and in ensuring the successful launch of the Alebrijes program, where youth are encouraged to explore physical activity, nutrition, and cultural storytelling through hands-on learning, from the kitchen to the classroom.”



Some of the 2025 recipients include:

Delano

The Open Door Network: Funds will ensure the domestic violence center in Delano remains open and accessible to survivors of domestic violence

United Way of Central Eastern California: Funds the VITA program offering free tax return support and filings to the communities of Delano, Lost Hills, Shafter, and Wasco

Del Rey

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County: Provides after-school programming including mentoring, healthy habits/nutrition, physical activity, cultural arts, field trips, and leadership opportunities to underserved youth

Firebaugh

Central California Food Bank: Distributes free, fresh produce and essential boxes to individuals and families in Delano, Firebaugh, and Avenal

Regents of the University of Southern California: Funds their Promotoras initiative to help increase health equity in the community

Lost Hills

Links for Life: Funds a mobile mammogram clinic in the communities of Delano, Lost Hills, Shafter, and Wasco

Shoes That Fit: Provides low-income students in Delano, Shafter, Lost Hills, and Wasco with new shoes on a referral basis



Mendota



Central California Food Bank: Supports the expansion of food distribution programs among families and residents facing food insecurity in Mendota and Del Rey

Sanger

Aquarius Aquarium Institute: Funds the Teaching Tidepools program, bringing hands-on aquarium experiences and environmental lessons into classrooms

Valley PBS: Provides workshops on mechanical, chemical, electrical, and civil engineering to children in kindergarten through sixth grade in Firebaugh, Sanger, Mendota, and Wasco

Shafter

746 Sports Foundation: Provides summer camp recreational and learning activities for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and continues to build on the partnership between The Wonderful Company and the Shafter Recreation & Parks District with the new The Wonderful Company Community Sports Complex

Vision y Compromisio: Funds promotoras to deliver trainings on CPR, healthy development, nutrition, and more to family, friend, and neighbor caregivers, as well as parent engagement workshops in Shafter and Wasco

Wasco

Community Action Partnership of Kern: Distributes free, fresh produce in the communities of Wasco, Shafter, and Lost Hills

City of Wasco: Offer hands-on nutrition and meal-prep education during a two-month Summer Nutrition Program at the Wasco Police Activities League (PAL) facility

For more information about Wonderful Community Grants, visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com .

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, particularly in California’s Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area.

Local governments, area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, and community beautification for amounts of up to $50,000 for one year and up to $100,000 for two years. Funding may be used for program development, expansion, innovation, small- scale capital improvements, technology, or equipment. More information can be found at www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com .

About The Wonderful Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California’s Central Valley, which is home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company and its core values, visit csr.wonderful.com .

