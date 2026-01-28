InEight Document Completes IRAP Assessment at PROTECTED Level, Giving Australian Public Sector Added Assurances on Security

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight, a leading provider of project controls software for capital projects, announced its successful completion of the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED classification level for its project information management software, InEight Document. The achievement gives Australian public sector entities greater confidence in InEight’s commitment to delivering the security their projects demand.

InEight Delivers Confidence in Solution Security

InEight Document delivers highly secure, audit-proof control of construction project documents and information. Purpose-built for complex, highly regulated projects like those often managed by the public sector, InEight Document has granular permissions, automated routing capabilities, and flexible configuration to support any workflow.

“InEight’s focus on our customers’ security needs is longstanding,” said Andrew Harris, Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations for APAC & Japan at InEight. “We’re proud to serve many customers in the public sector in Australia and around the world, and to deliver software that reflects our deep understanding of the special security requirements for public projects.”

Independent Assessments Based on Government Standards

IRAP, an initiative of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), provides a framework for assessing the way technology providers handle sensitive government data. Assessments ensure that providers adopt a risk-based approach and comply with the security requirements set forth by the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

Assessments are conducted by independent assessors who evaluate the implementation, appropriateness, and effectiveness of a system’s security controls. InEight’s assessment was completed by Sekuro, an independent information security consulting firm that employs IRAP Assessors certified by the ASD.

The IRAP assessment follows InEight Document’s achievement Moderate Equivalency Authorization via the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), a standard established and managed by the United States federal government. FedRAMP authorization assesses more than 325 security controls.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.