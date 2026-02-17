B&F Contracting Chooses InEight Project Controls Software for End-To-End Project Visibility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InEight, a leading provider of construction project controls software, announced today that B&F Contracting, a Phoenix-based contractor, has chosen InEight Estimate, InEight Control, InEight Plan & Progress, InEight Schedule, and InEight Report & Explore.

How B&F Contracting Expands Utility and Infrastructure Project Controls with InEight

B&F Contracting specializes in wet and dry utilities, utility rehabilitation, traffic signals, streetlights, and pump solutions, serving both public and private sector clients. B&F Contracting has over 35 years of experience completing high-quality work for its clients in the Southwestern US.

Spurred by the need for a more intuitive estimating solution and improved integration with its ERP system, B&F Contracting quickly recognized the need for a more unified approach to project controls. In addition to the selection of InEight Estimate, this led B&F Contracting to also choose InEight Control, InEight Plan & Progress, and InEight Schedule, supporting earned value management and more accurate forecasting.

"Improving estimating alone wasn’t enough," said Josh Onstott, President at B&F Contracting. "We needed a system that connects field execution, cost control, and financial performance for self-performed civil construction. InEight gives us the visibility and control we need to run projects consistently and protect margins."

Delivering Greater Precision for Contractors Across the Project Lifecycle with InEight

With InEight, B&F Contracting gains greater precision and deeper insights throughout the project lifecycle. The company will leverage InEight Estimate to develop competitive bids and apply historical cost data to future projects, use InEight Schedule for detailed activity planning, and rely on InEight Control, Plan & Progress for comprehensive visibility into project progress and expenditures. InEight’s earned value management capabilities unify project data across modules, streamlining project intelligence and offering clear visibility into project health.

"We’re honored to have been selected by B&F Contracting," said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. "InEight is specifically designed to equip teams with the insights they need to deliver excellence every time, and we look forward to witnessing B&F use our platform to continue delivering exceptional work."

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

About B&F Contracting

B&F Contracting is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and operates across the Southwestern United States. With 35 years of experience, B&F Contracting is a turn-key contractor and serves a variety of markets, including both the private and public sector. For more information, follow B&F Contracting on LinkedIn or visit bfcontracting.com.