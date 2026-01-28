Artisan International Value Strategy Update

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce that the Artisan Partners International Value Group, led by David Samra, will promote Ian McGonigle to Portfolio Manager of the Artisan International Value Strategy, serving alongside Mr. Samra, effective February 1, 2026. In this new role, Mr. McGonigle and Mr. Samra will collaborate closely on portfolio allocation decisions. The promotion reflects Mr. Samra’s long-standing focus on process evolution, rigorous research and team development.

Mr. McGonigle, CFA, joined the International Value Group as an Analyst in 2009, serving as a generalist. He was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2015 and Co-Portfolio Manager in 2018. For the past decade, Mr. McGonigle has co-managed the group’s research efforts alongside Mr. Samra. In this role, Mr. McGonigle has gained an in-depth understanding of each portfolio holding and developed the necessary leadership skills to help manage a team of securities analysts. Prior to joining Artisan, Mr. McGonigle held analyst roles at Eagle Capital Partners, Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder Advisers LLC and Estabrook Capital Management. Mr. McGonigle holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Franklin & Marshall College.

Mr. McGonigle has spent the last three years managing a paper portfolio subject to the same size, capacity, flows, liquidity and trading constraints as the International Value Strategy. This process was thoughtfully designed to provide a rigorous and objective evaluation of investment judgment and portfolio management skills. By exceeding the team’s high standards, Mr. McGonigle has successfully demonstrated his capability to take on a more significant role.

Mr. Samra commented, “Our investors understand that capital allocation is the result of our intensive research process, which ensures investments are thoroughly vetted and analyzed in a collaborative manner. Ian has proven his ability to translate the security-level research performed in this process into successful capital allocation while at the same time exhibiting inspiring leadership. Please join me in congratulating Ian on his hard-earned promotion.”

Mr. McGonigle added, “I am a strong believer in the core tenets of our investment philosophy and the team that executes it. My experience over the last 17 years provides a strong foundation for this expanded role, including a holistic understanding of our strategy, portfolio holdings and the practical realities of implementing the strategy.”

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment franchises oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (APLP) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Artisan Partners UK LLP (APUK) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. APEL Financial Distribution Services Limited (AP Europe) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. APLP, APUK and AP Europe are collectively, with their parent company and affiliates, referred to as Artisan Partners herein.

