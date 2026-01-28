Artisan Global Opportunities Strategy Portfolio Management Update

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today that Angela Wu will be promoted to Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Artisan Global Opportunities Strategy and Portfolio Manager of the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies, effective February 1, 2026. She will continue in her role as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Artisan Franchise Strategy.

Jim Hamel will continue to serve alongside Ms. Wu as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Global Opportunities and Franchise Strategies and as Portfolio Manager of the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies.

Ms. Wu joined the Artisan Partners Growth Team in October 2022. During her tenure on the team, her responsibilities and impact have expanded steadily. She started as an analyst covering e-commerce, internet and media and more recently led the team’s technology efforts. She was named Associate Portfolio Manager in February 2025, appointed Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Franchise Strategy at its launch in March 2025 and was promoted to Managing Director in January 2026.

Mr. Hamel explained, “Angela is an exceptional investor whose analytical depth, strategic intuition and commitment to disciplined capital allocation have strengthened our team in impactful ways. Her promotion reflects the Growth team’s long-standing belief in cultivating talent from within and expanding responsibility as it is earned. The decision to establish a co-lead role for Global Opportunities reflects both the continued growth of our franchise and our confidence in Angela’s ability to help guide its future. I’m excited to partner with Angela as we expand our leadership structure.”

The Growth team will maintain its highly collaborative approach, managing each of its portfolios according to the same investment philosophy and process that have been in place since the team’s inception, with senior decision-makers Jim Hamel, Matt Kamm, Jason White, Jay Warner and Angela Wu working closely across all portfolios to generate successful outcomes for clients.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment franchises oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership (APLP) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Artisan Partners UK LLP (APUK) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. APEL Financial Distribution Services Limited (AP Europe) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. APLP, APUK and AP Europe are collectively, with their parent company and affiliates, referred to as Artisan Partners herein.

International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods. Growth securities may underperform other asset types during a given period.

