Ethos Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,526,315 shares of its Class A common stock, with 5,127,696 shares of Class A common stock being offered by Ethos and 5,398,619 shares of Class A common stock being offered by certain of Ethos’ existing stockholders named in the prospectus, at an initial public offering price of $19.00 per share. Ethos will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LIFE" on January 29, 2026. The offering is expected to close on January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, William Blair, and Baird are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and was declared effective on January 28, 2026. The offering is being made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.

