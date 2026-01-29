DPI and PODTECH Partner to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Deployment Globally

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) and PODTECH today announced a global technology partnership to deliver pre-staged, deployment-ready AI infrastructure solutions as hyperscaler demand strains data centre capacity across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The partnership addresses critical bottlenecks in AI data centre commissioning, where vacancy rates in data centres have fallen to record lows of 6.5% in Europe and 5.9% in the U.K., driving unprecedented demand for turnkey infrastructure services.

PODTECH brings extensive capability across environmental telemetry, power systems, server commissioning, integrations, facilities management and mobilisation, delivered through a team of 60+ highly skilled technical resources across the UK, Asia, and the Middle East. Supporting enterprise clients and hyperscalers globally, PODTECH has a proven track record of enabling complex infrastructure readiness at scale.

The partnership builds on successful collaborations including NVIDIA AI rack deployments for international hyperscaler programmes. Together, DPI and PODTECH will provide end-to-end infrastructure services engineered for AI workloads, which now account for 75% of hyperscaler capital expenditure.

A Unified AI-Focused Offering

Together, DPI and PODTECH now offer integrated capabilities across the full AI infrastructure lifecycle, including:

Infrastructure connectivity

NVLink fabric configuration

GPU testing

Compute node initialisation

DOA testing

SAT/FAT pre-deployment validation

Network validation and bootstrapping





This combined service offering ensures every AI environment is fully prepared, validated, and deployment-ready, enabling clients to accelerate AI initiatives with confidence, performance, and reliability.

Shared Commitment to Delivery Excellence

“As organisations accelerate their AI adoption, the reliability and performance of the underlying infrastructure have never been more critical,” said James Bangs, Technology & Services Director at DPI. “At DPI, we’re proud to support our partners and clients with a full suite of technical services designed for the next generation of AI data centre environments. Building on our partnership with PODTECH, we have already delivered multiple successful deployments together, and this formal collaboration enables us to scale our capabilities globally.”

PODTECH echoed the excitement behind the announcement.

“Following our successful collaborations with Datalec on major NVIDIA AI rack deployments, we are very proud to officially combine our capabilities,” said Harry Pod, Founder at PODTECH. “By working as one integrated delivery team, we can provide clients with packaged, pre-staged, and deployment-ready AI infrastructure solutions grounded in quality, precision, and engineering excellence.”

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class, global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, construction, modular solutions, installation and data centre services. Supported by unmatched technical expertise we offer consultancy, technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services to address every data centre need.

Our “One Call, One Team” approach ensures we deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions across the globe, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency. By delivering advanced, future-ready data centres, we empower our clients to embrace and lead the AI revolution. Through our rigorous project management and a proactive, personal and flexible approach, we minimise risks, reduce costs, and deliver tailored solutions that exceed client expectations. Learn more at https://datalecltd.com.

PODTECH is a UK-based technology and software development company, delivering bespoke solutions to enterprise, hyperscalers, and public sector clients worldwide. With offices in the UK, Asia, and the Middle East, PODTECH specialises in data centre systems, Integrations, AI, and data centre mobilisation projects, while also offering the capability to support health and safety, telecommunications, and manufacturing domains. PODTECH is ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 20000-1 certified and works across the full technology lifecycle—from concept, design, and deployment through to 24/7 managed services.

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations

+1 866.307.2510

pr@imillerpr.com