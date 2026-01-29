Virtune lists Virtune Sui ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

Frankfurt, 29th of January 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Sui ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra, becoming the first Sui ETP available on Xetra.

Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 152,000 investors and today manages around USD 340 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs.

Virtune is now expanding its German offering with the listing of the Virtune Sui ETP. The product is now also available to Swedish investors through brokers and banks such as Avanza and Montrose.

This listing underscores Virtune’s commitment to providing European investors with secure, transparent, and regulated access to the digital asset market. Coinbase acts as the crypto custodian for all Virtune ETPs, offering institutional-grade security, with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are very pleased to introduce the first Sui ETP on Xetra and further strengthen our presence in the German market. This launch marks our ninth product in Germany and underlines our continued commitment to expanding regulated digital asset investment opportunities for European investors.”

Virtune Sui ETP:

Exposure to Sui

100% physically backed by the underlying asset Sui held in cold-storage with Coinbase

0.95% annual management fee

First Day of Trading: Wednesday, 28th of January 2026

Xetra Exchange Ticker: VRTU

ISIN: SE0025159833

WKN: A4AP6P

Trading currency: EUR





For further inquiries, please contact:



Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 22 ETPs with a total of USD 340 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 152,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.



With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.