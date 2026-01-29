MEXC Launches Limited-Time USAT Flexible Savings Event Offering Up to 300% APR





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, launched a limited-time MEXC Earn event to celebrate the listing of USAT , providing users with the opportunity to share 300,000 USAT and earn up to 300% APR.

USAT is Tether's first US-regulated stablecoin, designed to comply with the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law in July 2025. Each USAT token maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar, backed entirely by liquid reserves including US dollars and short-term US Treasury bills held by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since its listing on MEXC, USAT has seen strong user participation and asset inflows. As of January 29, 2026, MEXC wallets hold a total of $7,757,503 in USAT, ranking first on the platform.





The MEXC Earn event runs from January 27, 2026, 14:00 (UTC) through February 26, 2026, 14:00 (UTC). Users can stake USAT to share 300,000 USAT, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until fully allocated. New users who register via the referral code (mexc-USAT) or exclusive link and complete KYC verification between January 27, 2026, 13:30 (UTC) and February 3, 2026, 13:30 (UTC) can access exclusive APR boosters for USAT or USDT Flexible Savings with up to 300% APR.

As the first exchange to list USAT and provide flexible savings opportunities, MEXC gives users early access to opportunities around USAT. With key advantages including rapid listing efficiency, over 3,000 listed tokens, zero-fee trading, and comprehensive liquidity, MEXC has become the preferred digital asset trading platform for a growing number of traders. Moving forward, MEXC will continue prioritizing user value by helping users seize early opportunities in emerging digital assets.

To learn more or participate in the USAT flexible savings event, visit the MEXC Earn page .

