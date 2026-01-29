New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Over $20M Raised





The world of decentralized finance is often divided between established giants and emerging challengers. While many projects focus on temporary trends, a few dedicated teams quietly build infrastructure designed for the long term. Recently, a specific shift in market attention has occurred.

A new crypto protocol has been moving steadily through its technical milestones, moving from initial concept to a refined build. This project is now crossing a major threshold in its development journey. As the foundation becomes solid, the community of supporters is expanding rapidly, signaling that this new contender is ready to transition into its next big stage of execution.

The Rise of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Its main goal is to solve the issues of inefficient capital and high costs in current DeFi systems. To do this, it uses a dual-market model.

The first is a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) system where users supply assets to shared pools and earn yield. The second is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system that allows for direct, custom loan agreements between users.

This innovative approach has captured massive attention. The project has already raised over $20 million in funding. Alongside this financial success, the protocol has grown to support more than 19,000 holders. This large base of supporters shows deep trust in the project's vision to become a top crypto in the lending space.

Presale Growth and Systematic Value

The MUTM token serves as the heart of this ecosystem. Participation in the project is currently managed through a structured presale that began in early 2025. When the presale first launched, MUTM was priced at just $0.01. Since then, the project has moved through several stages, and the token price has surged by 300% to $0.04.

Right now, Mutuum Finance is in Phase 7 of its presale. In this stage, the token is available at a discounted rate compared to its confirmed launch price of $0.06. To keep the community active, the project runs a unique 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top daily contributor is rewarded with $500 in MUTM tokens. This system ensures that the most active supporters are recognized while helping the project maintain its steady momentum.





V1 Launch and Roadmap Phase 2 Momentum

Mutuum Finance has officially entered a new phase of development with the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet . This milestone proves that the lending and borrowing code is functional and ready for public use.

During the current roadmap phase, the team successfully completed a full independent audit with Halborn Security to ensure the smart contracts are resilient. The project also maintains a high security score of 90/100 from CertiK, which provides a strong layer of trust for the growing community of over 19,900 holders.

The live testnet environment allows users to interact directly with the protocol’s core features. Participants can supply assets like ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC into shared liquidity pools to earn yield through the mtToken system. These tokens act as interest-bearing receipts that grow in value as the protocol handles simulated borrowing and repayment.

Users can also test the over-collateralized borrowing functions and observe the automated liquidator bot in real-time. This bot is a vital security tool that monitors collateral ratios to protect the system from market swings.

Looking Forward

Because the project has moved from a concept to a working utility, Phase 7 of the presale is selling out fast. The project has already raised over $20.1 million, and nearly half of the total presale supply has been claimed. The current price of $0.04 offers a final chance to join before the confirmed launch price of $0.06. With the V1 protocol now live for testing on the Sepolia network, the window to access these early-stage prices is closing as the project prepares for its full mainnet debut.

Market analysts tracking the protocol’s development and its unique "buy-and-distribute" model have issued optimistic forecasts for the coming year. Many experts suggest that as the lending volume grows and the protocol transitions to its mainnet, MUTM could see a significant revaluation.

Current price predictions indicate a potential move toward the $0.30 to $0.45 range by the end of 2026. This would represent an increase of approximately 650% to 1,000% from the current Phase 7 price. Analysts point to the successful Halborn security audit and the 300% growth already seen during the presale as key indicators of sustained investor confidence. While all market movements carry risk, the combination of technical milestones and a fixed token supply has led many to view MUTM as a top crypto opportunity for the 2026 DeFi cycle.