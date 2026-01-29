Parker Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period):

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Highlights:

Sales increased 9% to a record $5.2 billion; organic sales increased 6.6%

Segment operating margin was 23.9%, an increase of 180 bps, or 27.1% adjusted, an increase of 150 bps

Net income was $845 million, a decrease of 11% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2025 which included a one-time after-tax gain from divestitures of $223 million

Adjusted net income increased 15% to $980 million

EPS were $6.60, a decrease of 9% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2025 which included a one-time after-tax gain from divestitures of $1.70

Adjusted EPS increased 17% to a record $7.65





“This was another outstanding quarter that reflected the performance of our global team, the power of our business system The Win Strategy™, and the strength of our transformed portfolio,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered record sales with organic sales growth of nearly 7% and growth across all reported businesses. Our team expanded adjusted segment operating margin by 150 basis points and delivered an impressive 17% adjusted earnings per share growth. We also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation, expanding our aftermarket business and presence in life sciences, HVAC/R, and in-plant and industrial market verticals. On the strength of our second quarter results, robust aerospace demand, and continued gradual recovery in our industrial markets, we are increasing our outlook for the full year.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026 has been increased:

Reported sales growth has been increased to the range of 5.5% to 7.5%. Organic sales growth of approximately 5% at the midpoint, acquisitions of approximately 1%, previously completed divestitures of approximately 1%, and favorable currency of 1.5%.

Segment operating margin outlook has been increased to the range of 23.7% to 24.1%, or 27.0% to 27.4% on an adjusted basis.

EPS guidance has been increased to the range of $26.26 to $26.86, or $30.40 to $31.00 on an adjusted basis.





Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses

$ in mm FY26 Q2 FY25 Q2 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 1,986 $ 1,928 3.0 % 2.5 % Segment Operating Income $ 444 $ 426 4.2 % Segment Operating Margin 22.4 % 22.1 % 30 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 504 $ 473 6.6 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.4 % 24.6 % 80 bps

Organic growth positive, driven by in-plant & industrial, off-highway and aerospace & defense

Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin

Order rates increased to 7% driven by multi-year aerospace & defense bookings

International Businesses

$ in mm FY26 Q2 FY25 Q2 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 1,482 $ 1,325 11.8 % 4.6 % Segment Operating Income $ 348 $ 284 22.5 % Segment Operating Margin 23.5 % 21.4 % 210 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 385 $ 320 20.3 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 26.0 % 24.1 % 190 bps

Achieved record sales and adjusted segment operating margin

Strong performance in Asia at 9% organic growth; EMEA returns to positive at 2% organic growth

Order rates increased to 6%, driven by long-cycle aerospace & defense and electronics bookings

Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY26 Q2 FY25 Q2 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 1,706 $ 1,490 14.5 % 13.5 % Segment Operating Income $ 443 $ 338 31.1 % Segment Operating Margin 26.0 % 22.7 % 330 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 515 $ 420 22.6 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 30.2 % 28.2 % 200 bps

Achieved record sales on 26% commercial OEM growth and 17% aftermarket growth

Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin

Double digit order rates continued

Robust multi-year backlog increased to a record $8 billion





Order Rates

FY26 Q2 Parker +9 % Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +7 % Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses +6 % Aerospace Systems Segment +14 %

Order rates increased to 9% with all reported businesses generating positive growth

Backlog increased to a record $11.7 billion





About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders

The company reported orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment; and (e) organic sales growth. These measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although these measures are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 5,174 $ 4,743 $ 10,258 $ 9,647 Cost of sales 3,243 3,022 6,420 6,120 Selling, general and administrative expenses 837 782 1,710 1,631 Interest expense 106 101 207 214 Other income, net (76 ) (328 ) (183 ) (359 ) Income before income taxes 1,064 1,166 2,104 2,041 Income taxes 219 217 451 394 Net income $ 845 $ 949 1,653 1,647 Earnings per share: Basic $ 6.69 $ 7.37 $ 13.08 $ 12.80 Diluted $ 6.60 $ 7.25 $ 12.89 $ 12.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 126.2 128.8 126.4 128.7 Diluted 128.1 130.8 128.2 130.7 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.63 $ 3.60 $ 3.26





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales Diversified Industrial $ 3,468 $ 3,253 $ 6,911 $ 6,709 Aerospace Systems 1,706 1,490 3,347 2,938 Total net sales $ 5,174 $ 4,743 $ 10,258 $ 9,647 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial $ 792 $ 710 $ 1,613 $ 1,494 Aerospace Systems 443 338 854 661 Total segment operating income 1,235 1,048 2,467 2,155 Corporate general and administrative expenses 53 56 102 105 Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net 1,182 992 2,365 2,050 Interest expense 106 101 207 214 Other expense (income), net 12 (275 ) 54 (205 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,064 $ 1,166 $ 2,104 $ 2,041





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment

Aerospace

Systems

Segment

Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace

Systems

Segment

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North

America Int'l Total Total North

America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 1,986 $ 1,482 $ 3,468 $ 1,706 $ 5,174 $ 1,928 $ 1,325 $ 3,253 $ 1,490 $ 4,743 Segment operating income $ 444 $ 348 $ 792 $ 443 $ 1,235 $ 426 $ 284 $ 710 $ 338 $ 1,048 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 49 24 73 75 148 41 22 63 75 138 Business realignment charges 3 10 13 — 13 6 14 20 — 20 Integration costs to achieve 4 — 4 (3 ) 1 — — — 7 7 Acquisition-related expenses 4 3 7 — 7 — — — — — Adjusted segment operating income $ 504 $ 385 $ 889 $ 515 $ 1,404 $ 473 $ 320 $ 793 $ 420 $ 1,213 Segment operating margin 22.4 % 23.5 % 22.8 % 26.0 % 23.9 % 22.1 % 21.4 % 21.8 % 22.7 % 22.1 % Adjusted segment operating margin 25.4 % 26.0 % 25.6 % 30.2 % 27.1 % 24.6 % 24.1 % 24.4 % 28.2 % 25.6 % Reported sales growth 3.0 % 11.8 % 6.6 % 14.5 % 9.1 % Currency 0.4 % 4.7 % 2.1 % 1.0 % 1.8 % Divestitures (2.0 )% — % (1.2 )% — % (0.8 )% Acquisitions 2.1 % 2.5 % 2.3 % — % 1.5 % Organic sales growth 2.5 % 4.6 % 3.4 % 13.5 % 6.6 %





Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment

Aerospace

Systems

Segment

Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace

Systems

Segment

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North

America Int'l Total Total North

America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 4,030 $ 2,881 $ 6,911 $ 3,347 $ 10,258 $ 4,028 $ 2,681 $ 6,709 $ 2,938 $ 9,647 Segment operating income $ 951 $ 662 $ 1,613 $ 854 $ 2,467 $ 911 $ 583 $ 1,494 $ 661 $ 2,155 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 91 46 137 151 288 84 44 128 150 278 Business realignment charges 4 23 27 1 28 9 20 29 — 29 Integration costs to achieve 5 1 6 1 7 1 — 1 12 13 Acquisition-related expenses 5 3 8 — 8 — — — — — Adjusted segment operating income $ 1,056 $ 735 $ 1,791 $ 1,007 $ 2,798 $ 1,005 $ 647 $ 1,652 $ 823 $ 2,475 Segment operating margin 23.6 % 23.0 % 23.3 % 25.5 % 24.0 % 22.6 % 21.7 % 22.3 % 22.5 % 22.3 % Adjusted segment operating margin 26.2 % 25.5 % 25.9 % 30.1 % 27.3 % 24.9 % 24.1 % 24.6 % 28.0 % 25.7 % Reported sales growth — % 7.5 % 3.0 % 13.9 % 6.3 % Currency 0.1 % 3.3 % 1.4 % 0.8 % 1.1 % Divestitures (3.6 )% — % (2.2 )% — % (1.5 )% Acquisitions 1.2 % 1.4 % 1.3 % — % 0.9 % Organic sales growth 2.3 % 2.8 % 2.5 % 13.1 % 5.8 %





DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SUPPLEMENT Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Europe Asia Pacific Latin

America Total Europe Asia Pacific Latin

America Total Reported sales growth 11.8 % 13.4 % 1.1 % 11.8 % 6.8 % 9.3 % 0.5 % 7.5 % Currency 8.0 % 0.6 % 4.4 % 4.7 % 6.0 % (0.4 )% 2.0 % 3.3 % Acquisitions 1.7 % 3.8 % — % 2.5 % 1.0 % 2.2 % — % 1.4 % Organic sales growth 2.1 % 9.0 % (3.3 )% 4.6 % (0.2 )% 7.5 % (1.5 )% 2.8 %





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported $ 845 $ 6.60 $ 949 $ 7.25 $ 1,653 $ 12.89 $ 1,647 $ 12.60 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 148 1.15 138 1.06 288 2.24 278 2.13 Business realignment charges 13 0.10 21 0.16 28 0.22 31 0.23 Integration costs to achieve 1 0.01 7 0.05 7 0.05 13 0.10 Gain on sale of building — — — — — — (10 ) (0.08 ) Gain on divestitures — — (250 ) (1.91 ) — — (250 ) (1.91 ) Acquisition-related expenses1 14 0.11 — — 28 0.22 — — Gain on insurance recoveries — — — — (20 ) (0.15 ) — — Tax effect of adjustments2 (41 ) (0.32 ) (12 ) (0.08 ) (77 ) (0.60 ) (46 ) (0.33 ) As adjusted $ 980 $ 7.65 $ 853 $ 6.53 $ 1,907 $ 14.87 $ 1,663 $ 12.74 1Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and charges related to the fair value step up of acquired inventory. 2This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 427 $ 467 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,757 2,910 Non-trade and notes receivable 307 318 Inventories 3,152 2,839 Prepaid expenses 367 263 Other current assets 183 153 Total current assets 7,193 6,950 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,966 2,937 Deferred income taxes 271 270 Other long-term assets 1,322 1,269 Intangible assets, net 7,610 7,374 Goodwill 11,149 10,694 Total assets $ 30,511 $ 29,494 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 2,386 $ 1,791 Accounts payable, trade 2,054 2,126 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 488 587 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 221 382 Other current liabilities 937 933 Total current liabilities 6,086 5,819 Long-term debt 7,484 7,494 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 239 267 Deferred income taxes 1,610 1,490 Other long-term liabilities 772 733 Shareholders' equity 14,311 13,682 Noncontrolling interests 9 9 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,511 $ 29,494





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,653 $ 1,647 Depreciation and amortization 465 455 Stock-based compensation expense 108 106 Gain on sale of businesses (1 ) (250 ) Gain on property, plant and equipment (8 ) (7 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (109 ) 71 Net change in other assets and liabilities (436 ) (405 ) Other, net (28 ) 62 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,644 1,679 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,013 ) — Capital expenditures (183 ) (216 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 32 13 Proceeds from sale of businesses 1 622 Other, net 17 (7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,146 ) 412 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for common shares (667 ) (192 ) Net proceeds from (payments for) debt 595 (1,494 ) Dividends paid (456 ) (420 ) Other, net (1 ) 2 Net cash used in financing activities (529 ) (2,104 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9 ) (13 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (40 ) (26 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 467 422 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 427 $ 396





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SALES GROWTH TO ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

(Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted net sales 5.5% to 7.5% Adjustments: Currency ~(1.5%) Acquisitions ~(1.0%) Divestitures ~1.0% Adjusted forecasted net sales 4.0% to 6.0% RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted segment operating margin 23.7% to 24.1% Adjustments: Business realignment charges ~0.3% Amortization of acquired intangibles ~2.8% Cost to achieve ~0.1% Acquisition-related expenses ~0.1% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 27.0% to 27.4%



