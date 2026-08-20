Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2026. The dividend is payable September 11, 2026.

This is the company's 305th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 70 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

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