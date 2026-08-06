Parker Reports Record Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Issues FY27 guidance and raises adjusted segment operating margin target by 300 bps to 30% by FY31

 | Source: Parker-Hannifin Corporation Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period):

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales increased 9.8% to a record $5.8 billion; organic sales increased 8.0%
  • Net income was $1.1 billion, an increase of 18%, or $1.2 billion adjusted, an increase of 20%
  • EPS increased 19% to $8.54, adjusted EPS increased 21% to a record $9.27
  • Segment operating margin was 26.5%, an increase of 260 bps, or 28.0% adjusted, an increase of 110 bps

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Highlights:

  • Sales increased 8.3% to a record $21.5 billion; organic sales increased 6.6%
  • Net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 3%, or $4.1 billion adjusted, an increase of 16%
  • EPS increased 5% to $28.48, adjusted EPS increased 18% to a record $32.31
  • Segment operating margin was 24.5%, an increase of 150 bps, or 27.3% adjusted, an increase of 120 bps
  • Cash flow from operations was a record $4.4 billion, or 20.3% of sales
  • Completed acquisition of Curtis Instruments, Inc. and announced agreements to acquire Filtration Group Corporation and CIRCOR's Commercial and Defense Aerospace Business
  • Returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders, through a combination of share repurchases and dividends
  • Increased the annual dividend 11%, marking 70 consecutive fiscal years of increasing annual dividends per share paid

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, thank you to our global team members for their outstanding contributions in fiscal year 2026,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We had our safest year ever, continued enhancing our portfolio of interconnected technologies through strategic acquisitions, and demonstrated operational excellence to deliver record results. We also returned value to shareholders with balanced capital deployment through share repurchases and a dividend increase of 11%.   

“We are forecasting fiscal 2027 to be a record year for Parker supported by a broadening recovery in industrial markets and positive organic growth across all market verticals. Our proven ability to execute The Win Strategy™ and successfully integrate accretive acquisitions gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted segment operating margin target by 300 basis points to 30% by fiscal 2031, after surpassing our previous margin target of 27% this year. In addition, we remain committed to achieving 4 to 6% organic growth, 17% free cash flow margin and greater than 10% adjusted earnings per share growth by fiscal 2031. We are proud of what Parker achieved in fiscal 2026, and we are even more excited about the opportunities ahead.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

The company has issued guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027 and noted that it excludes the pending acquisitions of Filtration Group Corporation and CIRCOR's Commercial and Defense Aerospace Business. In fiscal 2027, the company expects:

  • Reported sales growth of 5.5% to 8.5%
  • Organic sales growth of 5.5% to 8.5%; previously completed acquisitions of 0.5%, and unfavorable currency of 0.5%
  • Segment operating margin of 24.5% to 24.9%, or 27.5% to 27.9% on an adjusted basis
  • EPS of $30.00 to $31.00, or $34.25 to $35.25 on an adjusted basis

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses       
$ in mmFY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 Change Organic
Growth
Sales$2,221  $2,075  7.0% 4.9%
Segment Operating Income$606  $513  18.1%  
Segment Operating Margin 27.3%  24.7% 260 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$609  $555  9.7%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 27.4%  26.7% 70 bps  
            
  • Organic sales growth of 5% as industrial recovery broadens
  • Record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Sales improvement across all market verticals
International Businesses   
$ in mmFY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 Change Organic
Growth
Sales$1,634  $1,492  9.5% 6.5%
Segment Operating Income$396  $334  18.6%  
Segment Operating Margin 24.2%  22.4% 180 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$438  $369  18.7%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 26.8%  24.7% 210 bps  
            
  • Record sales led by Asia with 16% organic growth
  • Record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Organic growth: 16% APAC, 1% EMEA, (3%) LA
Aerospace Systems Segment
       
$ in mmFY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 Change Organic Growth
Sales$1,900  $1,676  13.4% 13.3%
Segment Operating Income$522  $407  28.3%  
Segment Operating Margin 27.5%  24.3% 320 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$567  $486  16.7%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 29.8%  29.0% 80 bps  
            
  • Record sales: double-digit growth in all market segments
  • Record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Backlog increased to record $8.5B

Order Rates

 Q4 FY26
Parker+19%
Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses+16%
Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses+24%
Aerospace Systems Segment+18%
   
  • Backlog increased to a record $12.8 billion, with increases in all segments

Parmentier added, “As a result of our ongoing portfolio transformation with a higher concentration of aerospace, longer cycle and more resilient end markets, we will harmonize all order rate comparisons to a 12 month rolling calculation starting in fiscal 2027. This method provides a stronger correlation to near-term organic growth rates.”

Order rate comparisons using both methodologies are included below:

Order rates as previously disclosed1FY25 FY26
Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4
Diversified North America(3%)
3%3%2% 3%7%7%16%
Diversified International1%4%11%0% 6%6%6%24%
Aerospace Systems7%9%14%12% 15%14%14%18%
Parker1%5%9%5% 8%9%9%19%
          

1Diversified Industrial order rates are on 3-month average computations; Aerospace order rates are on a rolling 12-month average

Updated rolling 12-month order rates2FY25 FY26
Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4
Diversified North America(5%)
(3%)
0%2% 3%4%5%9%
Diversified International(5%)
(3%)
3%3% 4%5%4%10%
Aerospace Systems7%9%14%12% 15%14%14%18%
Parker(2%)
1%5%5% 7%8%8%12%
          

2All order rate comparisons are on a rolling 12-month average

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Contacts: 
Media:Financial Analysts:
Aidan GormleyJeff Miller
216-896-3258216-896-2708
aidan.gormley@parker.comjeffrey.miller@parker.com
  

Notice of Webcast
Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.

Note on Orders
The company reported orders for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Through fiscal year 2026, Diversified Industrial comparisons have been on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons have been on rolling 12-month average computations. Beginning in fiscal year 2027, all comparisons will be on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment; and (e) organic sales growth. These measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although these measures are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating Parker's performance or expected performance for the periods presented. Adjusted results for the current period exclude a reduction of cost of sales related to tariff refunds, which we believe is useful to investors because it reflects a discrete, non-operating item that is not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations and is not expected to recur. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release. The non-GAAP metrics included in our 5-year targets for fiscal year 2031 could not be reconciled without unreasonable effort and applicable reconciliations are not included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the pending acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation and CIRCOR International Inc.'s Commercial and Defense Aerospace business and the integration of Curtis Instruments, Inc.; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Unaudited)June 30, June 30,
(In millions, except per share amounts)2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net sales$5,755  $5,243  $21,499  $19,850 
Cost of sales 3,508   3,285   13,397   12,535 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 874   839   3,468   3,255 
Interest expense 95   99   401   409 
Other expense (income), net (62)  (51)  (330)  (456)
Income before income taxes 1,340   1,071   4,563   4,107 
Income taxes 248   148   914   575 
Net income 1,092   923   3,649   3,532 
Less:  Noncontrolling interests 1      1   1 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$1,091  $923  $3,648  $3,531 
        
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:       
Basic$8.66  $7.25  $28.89  $27.52 
Diluted$8.54  $7.15  $28.48  $27.12 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 126.1   127.2   126.3   128.3 
Diluted 127.8   129.0   128.1   130.2 
        
Cash dividends per common share$2.00  $1.80  $7.40  $6.69 
                


BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION       
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Unaudited)June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in millions) 2026  2025  2026 2025
Net sales       
Diversified Industrial$              3,855  $              3,567 $           14,438  $           13,665 
Aerospace Systems                 1,900                   1,676                  7,061                   6,185 
Total net sales$              5,755  $              5,243 $           21,499  $           19,850 
Segment operating income       
Diversified Industrial$              1,002  $                 847 $              3,440  $              3,120 
Aerospace Systems                    522                      407                  1,833                   1,441 
Total segment operating income                 1,524                   1,254                  5,273                   4,561 
Corporate general and administrative expenses                      50                        65                     205                      214 
Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net                 1,474                   1,189                  5,068                   4,347 
Interest expense                      95                        99                     401                      409 
Other expense (income), net                      39                        19                     104                    (169)
Income before income taxes$              1,340  $              1,071 $              4,563  $              4,107 
        


SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RECONCILIATION
              
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Diversified Industrial SegmentAerospace
Systems
Segment		   Diversified Industrial SegmentAerospace Systems Segment 
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)		 North
America		Int'lTotalTotal  North
America		Int'lTotalTotal
Net sales $2,221 $1,634 $3,855 $1,900 $5,755   $2,075 $1,492 $3,567 $1,676 $5,243 
              
Segment operating income $606 $396 $1,002 $522 $1,524   $513 $334 $847 $407 $1,254 
Adjustments:             
Amortization of acquired intangibles  49  23  72  76  148    41  23  64  75  139 
Business realignment charges  2  18  20  (1) 19    2  12  14    14 
Integration costs to achieve  5  1  6  1  7    (1)   (1) 4  3 
Tariff refunds1  (53)   (53) (31) (84)            
Adjusted segment operating income $609 $438 $1,047 $567 $1,614   $555 $369 $924 $486 $1,410 
              
Segment operating margin  27.3% 24.2% 26.0% 27.5% 26.5%   24.7% 22.4% 23.7% 24.3% 23.9%
Adjusted segment operating margin  27.4% 26.8% 27.2% 29.8% 28.0%   26.7% 24.7% 25.9% 29.0% 26.9%
              
Reported sales growth  7.0% 9.5% 8.1% 13.4% 9.8%       
Currency  0.3% 0.5% 0.4% 0.1% 0.3%       
Acquisitions  1.8% 2.5% 2.1% % 1.5%       
Organic sales growth  4.9% 6.5% 5.6% 13.3% 8.0%       
                        


  Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2026  Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Diversified Industrial SegmentAerospace
Systems
Segment		   Diversified Industrial SegmentAerospace
Systems
Segment		 
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)		 North
America		Int'lTotalTotal  North
America		Int'lTotalTotal
Net sales $8,392 $6,046 $14,438 $7,061 $21,499   $8,134 $5,531 $13,665 $6,185 $19,850 
              
Segment operating income $2,041 $1,399 $3,440 $1,833 $5,273   $1,891 $1,229 $3,120 $1,441 $4,561 
Adjustments:             
Amortization of acquired intangibles  188  92  280  304  584    165  88  253  300  553 
Business realignment charges  9  62  71  1  72    15  38  53    53 
Integration costs to achieve  15  2  17  3  20    2  1  3  19  22 
Acquisition-related expenses  6  5  11    11             
Tariff refunds1  (53)   (53) (31) (84)            
Adjusted segment operating income $2,206 $1,560 $3,766 $2,110 $5,876   $2,073 $1,356 $3,429 $1,760 $5,189 
              
Segment operating margin  24.3% 23.1% 23.8% 26.0% 24.5%   23.2% 22.2% 22.8% 23.3% 23.0%
Adjusted segment operating margin  26.3% 25.8% 26.1% 29.9% 27.3%   25.5% 24.5% 25.1% 28.5% 26.1%
              
Reported sales growth  3.2% 9.3% 5.7% 14.2% 8.3%       
Currency  0.4% 3.4% 1.7% 0.8% 1.2%       
Divestitures  (1.8)% % (1.1)% % (0.7)%       
Acquisitions  1.5% 2.0% 1.7% % 1.2%       
Organic sales growth  3.1% 3.9% 3.4% 13.4% 6.6%       


DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SUPPLEMENT
           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited) EMEAAsia PacificLatin AmericaTotal EMEAAsia PacificLatin AmericaTotal
Reported sales growth 3.0%19.6%3.0%9.5% 7.0%13.6%0.7%9.3%
Currency 0.6%(0.2)%
5.6%0.5% 5.4%0.4%4.0%3.4%
Acquisitions 1.8%3.9%—%
2.5% 1.5%3.0%—%
2.0%
Organic sales growth 0.6%15.9%(2.6)%
6.5% 0.1%10.2%(3.3)%
3.9%
           


ADJUSTED NET INCOME6 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited) 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net
Income6		Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income6		Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income6		Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income6		Diluted
EPS
As reported $1,091 $8.54  $923 $7.15  $3,648 $28.48  $3,531 $27.12 
Adjustments:            
Amortization of acquired intangibles  148  1.16   139  1.08   584  4.56   553  4.25 
Business realignment charges  19  0.15   16  0.12   72  0.56   56  0.43 
Integration costs to achieve  7  0.05   3  0.03   20  0.15   22  0.17 
Gain on divestitures       (2) (0.02)       (252) (1.94)
Acquisition-related expenses2  7  0.05        41  0.31      
Insurance-related charges (recoveries)  (3) (0.02)       (23) (0.18)  8  0.06 
Tariff refunds1  (84) (0.65)       (84) (0.65)     
Other adjustments3  28  0.21   (14) (0.10)  28  0.21   (24) (0.18)
Tax effect of adjustments4  (27) (0.22)  (38) (0.30)  (147) (1.13)  (120) (0.93)
Discrete tax benefits5       (35) (0.27)       (215) (1.65)
As adjusted $1,186 $9.27  $992 $7.69  $4,139 $32.31  $3,559 $27.33 
             
1In February 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") on goods imported into the U.S. were unauthorized. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recognized a reduction to cost of sales of $84 million related to IEEPA tariff refunds received from the U.S. government. The Company has applied for additional refunds under the same program, though for lesser amounts. No receivable has been recorded for these additional refunds as the amount and timing remain uncertain.
2Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and charges related to the fair value step up of acquired inventory.
3Other adjustments include impairment charges and a pension buyout charge for $22 million and $6 million, respectively, in fiscal 2026. Other adjustments in the prior year consist of gains on sales of buildings.
4This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
5Discete tax benefits in fiscal 2025 relates to a release of a tax valuation allowance.
6Represents net income attributable to common shareholders.
 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
     
(Unaudited) June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in millions)  2026  2025
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $                 501  $                 467
Trade accounts receivable, net                  3,170                   2,910
Non-trade and notes receivable                      303                       318
Inventories                  3,166                   2,839
Prepaid expenses                      355                       263
Other current assets                      200                       153
Total current assets                  7,695                   6,950
Property, plant and equipment, net                  3,020                   2,937
Deferred income taxes                      238                       270
Other long-term assets                  1,535                   1,269
Intangible assets, net                  7,280                   7,374
Goodwill                11,109                 10,694
Total assets $            30,877  $            29,494
     
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $              1,754  $              1,791
Accounts payable, trade                  2,439                   2,126
Accrued payrolls and other compensation                      658                       587
Other current liabilities                  1,245                   1,315
Total current liabilities                  6,096                   5,819
Long-term debt                  6,766                   7,494
Pensions and other postretirement benefits                      224                       267
Deferred income taxes                  1,630                   1,490
Other long-term liabilities                      748                       733
Shareholders' equity                15,404                 13,682
Noncontrolling interests                          9                           9
Total liabilities and equity $            30,877  $            29,494
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS    
     
  Twelve Months Ended
(Unaudited) June 30,
(Dollars in millions)  2026
  2025
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $              3,649   $              3,532 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation                      353                        354 
Amortization                      584                        553 
Stock-based compensation expense                      179                        159 
Deferred income taxes                        (4)                    (304)
Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net                      (68)                    (152)
Gain on sale of businesses                        (9)                    (253)
Other, net                      (24)                        40 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:    
Accounts receivable, net                    (114)                          6 
Inventories                    (272)                      (94)
Other assets                      (71)                        15 
Accounts payable, trade                      290                        119 
Other liabilities                        10                      (134)
Income taxes                    (139)                      (65)
Net cash provided by operating activities                  4,364                    3,776 
Cash flows from investing activities    
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired                (1,014)                        — 
Capital expenditures                    (459)                    (435)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment                        40                          32 
Proceeds from sale of businesses                        16                        623 
Other, net                        27                            4 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities                (1,390)                      224 
Cash flows from financing activities    
Payments for common shares                (1,262)                (1,766)
Proceeds from (payments for) notes payable, net                    (736)                    (364)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings                        23                        751 
Payments for long-term borrowings                      (24)                (1,741)
Dividends paid                    (936)                    (861)
Other, net                          1                            4 
Net cash used in financing activities                (2,934)                (3,977)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                        (6)                        22 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents                        34                          45 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year                      467                        422 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $                 501   $                 467 
     


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED REPORTED SALES GROWTH TO FORECASTED ORGANIC SALES GROWTH 
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in percentages)Fiscal Year 2027
Forecasted reported sales growth  5.5% to 8.5%
Adjustments: 
Currency~0.5%
Acquisitions~(0.5%)
Forecasted organic sales growth5.5% to 8.5%
  
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in percentages)Fiscal Year 2027
Forecasted segment operating margin24.5% to 24.9%
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges~0.4%
Amortization of acquired intangibles~2.5%
Integration costs to achieve~0.1%
Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin27.5% to 27.9%
  


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in dollars)Fiscal Year 2027
Forecasted earnings per diluted share$30.00 to $31.00
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges0.74
Amortization of acquired intangibles4.54
Integration costs to achieve0.19
Tax effect of adjustments1(1.22)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share$34.25 to $35.25
  
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
  
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding

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Parker Hannifin Quarterly Earnings

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