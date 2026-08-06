Parker Reports Record Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

CLEVELAND, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period):

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Sales increased 9.8% to a record $5.8 billion; organic sales increased 8.0%

Net income was $1.1 billion, an increase of 18%, or $1.2 billion adjusted, an increase of 20%

EPS increased 19% to $8.54, adjusted EPS increased 21% to a record $9.27

Segment operating margin was 26.5%, an increase of 260 bps, or 28.0% adjusted, an increase of 110 bps

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Highlights:

Sales increased 8.3% to a record $21.5 billion; organic sales increased 6.6%

Net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 3%, or $4.1 billion adjusted, an increase of 16%

EPS increased 5% to $28.48, adjusted EPS increased 18% to a record $32.31

Segment operating margin was 24.5%, an increase of 150 bps, or 27.3% adjusted, an increase of 120 bps

Cash flow from operations was a record $4.4 billion, or 20.3% of sales

Completed acquisition of Curtis Instruments, Inc. and announced agreements to acquire Filtration Group Corporation and CIRCOR's Commercial and Defense Aerospace Business

Returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders, through a combination of share repurchases and dividends

Increased the annual dividend 11%, marking 70 consecutive fiscal years of increasing annual dividends per share paid

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, thank you to our global team members for their outstanding contributions in fiscal year 2026,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We had our safest year ever, continued enhancing our portfolio of interconnected technologies through strategic acquisitions, and demonstrated operational excellence to deliver record results. We also returned value to shareholders with balanced capital deployment through share repurchases and a dividend increase of 11%.

“We are forecasting fiscal 2027 to be a record year for Parker supported by a broadening recovery in industrial markets and positive organic growth across all market verticals. Our proven ability to execute The Win Strategy™ and successfully integrate accretive acquisitions gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted segment operating margin target by 300 basis points to 30% by fiscal 2031, after surpassing our previous margin target of 27% this year. In addition, we remain committed to achieving 4 to 6% organic growth, 17% free cash flow margin and greater than 10% adjusted earnings per share growth by fiscal 2031. We are proud of what Parker achieved in fiscal 2026, and we are even more excited about the opportunities ahead.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

The company has issued guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027 and noted that it excludes the pending acquisitions of Filtration Group Corporation and CIRCOR's Commercial and Defense Aerospace Business. In fiscal 2027, the company expects:

Reported sales growth of 5.5% to 8.5%

Organic sales growth of 5.5% to 8.5%; previously completed acquisitions of 0.5%, and unfavorable currency of 0.5%

Segment operating margin of 24.5% to 24.9%, or 27.5% to 27.9% on an adjusted basis

EPS of $30.00 to $31.00, or $34.25 to $35.25 on an adjusted basis

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses $ in mm FY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 2,221 $ 2,075 7.0 % 4.9 % Segment Operating Income $ 606 $ 513 18.1 % Segment Operating Margin 27.3 % 24.7 % 260 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 609 $ 555 9.7 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 27.4 % 26.7 % 70 bps

Organic sales growth of 5% as industrial recovery broadens

Record adjusted segment operating margin

Sales improvement across all market verticals

International Businesses $ in mm FY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 1,634 $ 1,492 9.5 % 6.5 % Segment Operating Income $ 396 $ 334 18.6 % Segment Operating Margin 24.2 % 22.4 % 180 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 438 $ 369 18.7 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 26.8 % 24.7 % 210 bps

Record sales led by Asia with 16% organic growth

Record adjusted segment operating margin

Organic growth: 16% APAC, 1% EMEA, (3%) LA

Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY26 Q4 FY25 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,900 $ 1,676 13.4 % 13.3 % Segment Operating Income $ 522 $ 407 28.3 % Segment Operating Margin 27.5 % 24.3 % 320 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 567 $ 486 16.7 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 29.8 % 29.0 % 80 bps

Record sales: double-digit growth in all market segments

Record adjusted segment operating margin

Backlog increased to record $8.5B

Order Rates

Q4 FY26 Parker +19 % Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +16 % Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses +24 % Aerospace Systems Segment +18 %

Backlog increased to a record $12.8 billion, with increases in all segments

Parmentier added, “As a result of our ongoing portfolio transformation with a higher concentration of aerospace, longer cycle and more resilient end markets, we will harmonize all order rate comparisons to a 12 month rolling calculation starting in fiscal 2027. This method provides a stronger correlation to near-term organic growth rates.”

Order rate comparisons using both methodologies are included below:

Order rates as previously disclosed1 FY25 FY26 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Diversified North America (3%)

3% 3% 2% 3% 7% 7% 16% Diversified International 1% 4% 11% 0% 6% 6% 6% 24% Aerospace Systems 7% 9% 14% 12% 15% 14% 14% 18% Parker 1% 5% 9% 5% 8% 9% 9% 19%

1Diversified Industrial order rates are on 3-month average computations; Aerospace order rates are on a rolling 12-month average

Updated rolling 12-month order rates2 FY25 FY26 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Diversified North America (5%)

(3%)

0% 2% 3% 4% 5% 9% Diversified International (5%)

(3%)

3% 3% 4% 5% 4% 10% Aerospace Systems 7% 9% 14% 12% 15% 14% 14% 18% Parker (2%)

1% 5% 5% 7% 8% 8% 12%

2All order rate comparisons are on a rolling 12-month average

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin .

Contacts: Media: Financial Analysts: Aidan Gormley Jeff Miller 216-896-3258 216-896-2708 aidan.gormley@parker.com jeffrey.miller@parker.com

Notice of Webcast

Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com .

Note on Orders

The company reported orders for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Through fiscal year 2026, Diversified Industrial comparisons have been on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons have been on rolling 12-month average computations. Beginning in fiscal year 2027, all comparisons will be on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment; and (e) organic sales growth. These measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although these measures are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating Parker's performance or expected performance for the periods presented. Adjusted results for the current period exclude a reduction of cost of sales related to tariff refunds, which we believe is useful to investors because it reflects a discrete, non-operating item that is not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations and is not expected to recur. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release. The non-GAAP metrics included in our 5-year targets for fiscal year 2031 could not be reconciled without unreasonable effort and applicable reconciliations are not included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the pending acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation and CIRCOR International Inc.'s Commercial and Defense Aerospace business and the integration of Curtis Instruments, Inc.; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales $ 5,755 $ 5,243 $ 21,499 $ 19,850 Cost of sales 3,508 3,285 13,397 12,535 Selling, general and administrative expenses 874 839 3,468 3,255 Interest expense 95 99 401 409 Other expense (income), net (62 ) (51 ) (330 ) (456 ) Income before income taxes 1,340 1,071 4,563 4,107 Income taxes 248 148 914 575 Net income 1,092 923 3,649 3,532 Less: Noncontrolling interests 1 — 1 1 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,091 $ 923 $ 3,648 $ 3,531 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 8.66 $ 7.25 $ 28.89 $ 27.52 Diluted $ 8.54 $ 7.15 $ 28.48 $ 27.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 126.1 127.2 126.3 128.3 Diluted 127.8 129.0 128.1 130.2 Cash dividends per common share $ 2.00 $ 1.80 $ 7.40 $ 6.69





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025

Net sales Diversified Industrial $ 3,855 $ 3,567 $ 14,438 $ 13,665 Aerospace Systems 1,900 1,676 7,061 6,185 Total net sales $ 5,755 $ 5,243 $ 21,499 $ 19,850 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial $ 1,002 $ 847 $ 3,440 $ 3,120 Aerospace Systems 522 407 1,833 1,441 Total segment operating income 1,524 1,254 5,273 4,561 Corporate general and administrative expenses 50 65 205 214 Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net 1,474 1,189 5,068 4,347 Interest expense 95 99 401 409 Other expense (income), net 39 19 104 (169 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,340 $ 1,071 $ 4,563 $ 4,107





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace

Systems

Segment Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North

America Int'l Total Total North

America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 2,221 $ 1,634 $ 3,855 $ 1,900 $ 5,755 $ 2,075 $ 1,492 $ 3,567 $ 1,676 $ 5,243 Segment operating income $ 606 $ 396 $ 1,002 $ 522 $ 1,524 $ 513 $ 334 $ 847 $ 407 $ 1,254 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 49 23 72 76 148 41 23 64 75 139 Business realignment charges 2 18 20 (1 ) 19 2 12 14 — 14 Integration costs to achieve 5 1 6 1 7 (1 ) — (1 ) 4 3 Tariff refunds1 (53 ) — (53 ) (31 ) (84 ) — — — — — Adjusted segment operating income $ 609 $ 438 $ 1,047 $ 567 $ 1,614 $ 555 $ 369 $ 924 $ 486 $ 1,410 Segment operating margin 27.3 % 24.2 % 26.0 % 27.5 % 26.5 % 24.7 % 22.4 % 23.7 % 24.3 % 23.9 % Adjusted segment operating margin 27.4 % 26.8 % 27.2 % 29.8 % 28.0 % 26.7 % 24.7 % 25.9 % 29.0 % 26.9 % Reported sales growth 7.0 % 9.5 % 8.1 % 13.4 % 9.8 % Currency 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.3 % Acquisitions 1.8 % 2.5 % 2.1 % — % 1.5 % Organic sales growth 4.9 % 6.5 % 5.6 % 13.3 % 8.0 %





Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2026 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace

Systems

Segment Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace

Systems

Segment (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North

America Int'l Total Total North

America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 8,392 $ 6,046 $ 14,438 $ 7,061 $ 21,499 $ 8,134 $ 5,531 $ 13,665 $ 6,185 $ 19,850 Segment operating income $ 2,041 $ 1,399 $ 3,440 $ 1,833 $ 5,273 $ 1,891 $ 1,229 $ 3,120 $ 1,441 $ 4,561 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 188 92 280 304 584 165 88 253 300 553 Business realignment charges 9 62 71 1 72 15 38 53 — 53 Integration costs to achieve 15 2 17 3 20 2 1 3 19 22 Acquisition-related expenses 6 5 11 — 11 — — — — — Tariff refunds1 (53 ) — (53 ) (31 ) (84 ) — — — — — Adjusted segment operating income $ 2,206 $ 1,560 $ 3,766 $ 2,110 $ 5,876 $ 2,073 $ 1,356 $ 3,429 $ 1,760 $ 5,189 Segment operating margin 24.3 % 23.1 % 23.8 % 26.0 % 24.5 % 23.2 % 22.2 % 22.8 % 23.3 % 23.0 % Adjusted segment operating margin 26.3 % 25.8 % 26.1 % 29.9 % 27.3 % 25.5 % 24.5 % 25.1 % 28.5 % 26.1 % Reported sales growth 3.2 % 9.3 % 5.7 % 14.2 % 8.3 % Currency 0.4 % 3.4 % 1.7 % 0.8 % 1.2 % Divestitures (1.8 )% — % (1.1 )% — % (0.7 )% Acquisitions 1.5 % 2.0 % 1.7 % — % 1.2 % Organic sales growth 3.1 % 3.9 % 3.4 % 13.4 % 6.6 %





DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SUPPLEMENT Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2026 (Unaudited) EMEA Asia Pacific Latin America Total EMEA Asia Pacific Latin America Total Reported sales growth 3.0% 19.6% 3.0% 9.5% 7.0% 13.6% 0.7% 9.3% Currency 0.6% (0.2)%

5.6% 0.5% 5.4% 0.4% 4.0% 3.4% Acquisitions 1.8% 3.9% —%

2.5% 1.5% 3.0% —%

2.0% Organic sales growth 0.6% 15.9% (2.6)%

6.5% 0.1% 10.2% (3.3)%

3.9%





ADJUSTED NET INCOME6 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net

Income6 Diluted

EPS Net

Income6 Diluted

EPS Net

Income6 Diluted

EPS Net

Income6 Diluted

EPS As reported $ 1,091 $ 8.54 $ 923 $ 7.15 $ 3,648 $ 28.48 $ 3,531 $ 27.12 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 148 1.16 139 1.08 584 4.56 553 4.25 Business realignment charges 19 0.15 16 0.12 72 0.56 56 0.43 Integration costs to achieve 7 0.05 3 0.03 20 0.15 22 0.17 Gain on divestitures — — (2 ) (0.02 ) — — (252 ) (1.94 ) Acquisition-related expenses2 7 0.05 — — 41 0.31 — — Insurance-related charges (recoveries) (3 ) (0.02 ) — — (23 ) (0.18 ) 8 0.06 Tariff refunds1 (84 ) (0.65 ) — — (84 ) (0.65 ) — — Other adjustments3 28 0.21 (14 ) (0.10 ) 28 0.21 (24 ) (0.18 ) Tax effect of adjustments4 (27 ) (0.22 ) (38 ) (0.30 ) (147 ) (1.13 ) (120 ) (0.93 ) Discrete tax benefits5 — — (35 ) (0.27 ) — — (215 ) (1.65 ) As adjusted $ 1,186 $ 9.27 $ 992 $ 7.69 $ 4,139 $ 32.31 $ 3,559 $ 27.33 1In February 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") on goods imported into the U.S. were unauthorized. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recognized a reduction to cost of sales of $84 million related to IEEPA tariff refunds received from the U.S. government. The Company has applied for additional refunds under the same program, though for lesser amounts. No receivable has been recorded for these additional refunds as the amount and timing remain uncertain. 2Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and charges related to the fair value step up of acquired inventory. 3Other adjustments include impairment charges and a pension buyout charge for $22 million and $6 million, respectively, in fiscal 2026. Other adjustments in the prior year consist of gains on sales of buildings. 4This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. 5Discete tax benefits in fiscal 2025 relates to a release of a tax valuation allowance. 6Represents net income attributable to common shareholders.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 501 $ 467 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,170 2,910 Non-trade and notes receivable 303 318 Inventories 3,166 2,839 Prepaid expenses 355 263 Other current assets 200 153 Total current assets 7,695 6,950 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,020 2,937 Deferred income taxes 238 270 Other long-term assets 1,535 1,269 Intangible assets, net 7,280 7,374 Goodwill 11,109 10,694 Total assets $ 30,877 $ 29,494 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,754 $ 1,791 Accounts payable, trade 2,439 2,126 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 658 587 Other current liabilities 1,245 1,315 Total current liabilities 6,096 5,819 Long-term debt 6,766 7,494 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 224 267 Deferred income taxes 1,630 1,490 Other long-term liabilities 748 733 Shareholders' equity 15,404 13,682 Noncontrolling interests 9 9 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,877 $ 29,494





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,649 $ 3,532 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 353 354 Amortization 584 553 Stock-based compensation expense 179 159 Deferred income taxes (4 ) (304 ) Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net (68 ) (152 ) Gain on sale of businesses (9 ) (253 ) Other, net (24 ) 40 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (114 ) 6 Inventories (272 ) (94 ) Other assets (71 ) 15 Accounts payable, trade 290 119 Other liabilities 10 (134 ) Income taxes (139 ) (65 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,364 3,776 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,014 ) — Capital expenditures (459 ) (435 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 40 32 Proceeds from sale of businesses 16 623 Other, net 27 4 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,390 ) 224 Cash flows from financing activities Payments for common shares (1,262 ) (1,766 ) Proceeds from (payments for) notes payable, net (736 ) (364 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 23 751 Payments for long-term borrowings (24 ) (1,741 ) Dividends paid (936 ) (861 ) Other, net 1 4 Net cash used in financing activities (2,934 ) (3,977 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6 ) 22 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 34 45 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 467 422 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 501 $ 467





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED REPORTED SALES GROWTH TO FORECASTED ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2027 Forecasted reported sales growth 5.5% to 8.5% Adjustments: Currency ~0.5% Acquisitions ~(0.5%) Forecasted organic sales growth 5.5% to 8.5% RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2027 Forecasted segment operating margin 24.5% to 24.9% Adjustments: Business realignment charges ~0.4% Amortization of acquired intangibles ~2.5% Integration costs to achieve ~0.1% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 27.5% to 27.9%



