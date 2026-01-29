CoinFound Selected for Cambridge MBA Global Consulting Project (GCP); Establishes Europe Compliance Task Force to Accelerate Global RWA Data Infrastructure Expansion

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinFound today announced that it has been successfully selected for the Cambridge MBA Global Consulting Project (GCP) at Cambridge Judge Business School. As part of the program, CoinFound will collaborate with a top-tier Cambridge MBA consulting team to advance a research initiative titled “GDPR application framework tailored to Web3 and RWA projects,” aimed at building institutional-grade compliance and risk-scoring standards for Real-World Assets (RWA) in global markets.

Why Cambridge GCP: A World-Class MBA Consulting Program Unlocking a Fast Track to European Compliance and Institutional Markets

The Cambridge MBA Global Consulting Project (GCP) is one of the flagship experiential programs of Cambridge Judge Business School, focusing on real-world challenges in strategy, growth, and regulatory compliance. The proposal submitted and approved by CoinFound directly addresses the most critical pain points currently facing the RWA sector in Europe and the UK:

Highly fragmented regulatory frameworks: Significant differences in regulatory approaches across jurisdictions make compliance boundaries difficult to standardize

Regulatory gray areas in legal provisions: Broad interpretative latitude in many clauses increases the risk of unintentional non-compliance

Lack of quantifiable, unified standards: Regulatory uncertainty limits comparability in asset ratings and risk assessments



Leveraging the Cambridge MBA team’s global research capabilities and policy analysis methodologies, CoinFound will use GDPR as an entry point to develop a tailored application framework for Web3 and RWA projects. This includes creating compliance checklists and implementation guidelines for RWA (Real-World Assets) and AI-related data privacy, as well as proposing recommendations for data architecture and governance.

Establishing the “Europe Compliance Task Force”: Turning Compliance into a Productized Competitive Advantage

In parallel with the GCP initiative, CoinFound has launched a dedicated European compliance task force, focused on building long-term engagement mechanisms with regulatory ecosystems across Europe and the UK.

As regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, MiCA, and UK financial regulations continue to take shape, the RWA sector is entering a new phase where compliance determines scale, and standards determine liquidity.

Through the Cambridge GCP platform, CoinFound will actively participate in local research collaboration, regulatory dialogue, and policy discussions across Europe, continuously tracking key issues including on-chain asset compliance, KYC/AML, custody and audit responsibilities, cross-border issuance, and information disclosure.

This positions CoinFound not only as a market observer, but as a participant in understanding how rules are formed, and translating regulatory evolution into product iteration speed and research defensibility.

CoinFound: An Institutional-Grade TradFi × Crypto Data Technology Platform for the Global RWA Market

CoinFound is an institutional-grade TradFi × Crypto data technology platform, providing the RWA ecosystem with an integrated intelligent infrastructure spanning data aggregation, risk assessment, and decision support. Its core capabilities include:

RWA Asset Terminals

RWA Rating Systems

AI Analytics & Custom Data Services



The CoinFound team brings together senior professionals with diverse backgrounds across traditional finance and risk management (S&P, Bank of America), global market data systems (LSEG), large-scale engineering and data infrastructure (Tencent), and crypto market operations and ecosystem growth.

What’s Next: Starting from Europe, Making Compliance Standardization an Industry-Level Capability

With the GCP project officially launching on March 16, 2026, CoinFound will release a series of phased deliverables, including:

A GDPR application framework tailored for Web3 and RWA projects

Compliance checklists and implementation guidelines for RWA and AI-related use cases

Recommendations on data architecture and governance



CoinFound looks forward to working with more European and global ecosystem partners to advance the standardization and scaling of RWA, enabling real-world assets on-chain to enter broader institutional financial scenarios.