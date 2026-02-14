CoinFound Partners with CertiK to Advance Web3 Data Transparency and Security Insights

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinFound announced a strategic partnership with CertiK, the world’s largest Web3 security company. The collaboration aims to enhance data transparency, risk visibility, and institutional-grade insights across the Web3 ecosystem by integrating CertiK Skynet security intelligence into CoinFound’s data infrastructure.

CoinFound is a TradFi × Crypto data technology platform providing RWA data terminals, on-chain risk graph analytics, and AI-driven research tools for institutional users. CertiK, through its Skynet real-time on-chain security monitoring and security scoring platform, providing institutional investors with a structured security reference framework for decision-making.

The partnership will focus on the following initiatives:

Data & Information Synergy



Advancing data integration and standardized attribution to improve transparency, traceability, and consistency across Web3 data environments.

Research & Institutional Insights



Co-developing research content and market intelligence covering industry trends, on-chain asset structures, and evolving market dynamics.

Ecosystem Collaboration & Brand Initiatives



Strengthening ecosystem engagement through joint events, co-branded content, and resource collaboration across the Web3 landscape.

Security Insights & Risk Disclosure (CertiK Skynet)



CoinFound will integrate CertiK Skynet monitoring and security intelligence to enhance risk visibility and provide additional on-chain security context for supported projects.

As Web3 infrastructure evolves toward greater institutional adoption, transparent data and continuous security monitoring are becoming foundational pillars of the ecosystem. The collaboration between CoinFound and CertiK represents a step toward building a more transparent, secure, and data-driven blockchain environment.