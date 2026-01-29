BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Live Launch of ApolloCASH on February 1, 2026

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a company focused on Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and Web3 payments, today announced the official live launch of ApolloCASH, its next-generation global settlement and remittance platform, scheduled to go live on February 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM Mountain Time.

BLAQclouds encourages users to pre-register at http://www.ApolloCASH.io ahead of the live launch.

Pre-registration is capped at 500 participants, and availability is nearly full.

ApolloCASH is designed to modernize how value moves globally, bringing speed, transparency, and real-time execution to everyday sends and redeems. Built within the BLAQclouds ecosystem, ApolloCASH blends familiar consumer payment rails with blockchain-based settlement, delivering a seamless and programmable financial experience.





NEW LAUNCH FEATURES INCLUDE

Enhanced Address Book

Users can create individual contacts or bulk-import address books, track which contacts have accepted referrals, and execute single-click sends and redeems directly from each contact profile.





Refer & Earn (Real-Time)

ApolloCASH introduces an on-chain Refer & Earn program allowing users to track referral acceptance and receive real-time rewards tied directly to transaction activity, subject to program terms.





Real-Time Transaction Tracking

Both Send and Redeem transactions are fully trackable in real time, providing end-to-end visibility and transparency.





Expanded Redemption Options

BLAQclouds has initiated APUSD testing on BNB Chain paired with USDT, enabling a frictionless mint/burn process for users preferring stablecoin redemption.

ApolloCASH now offers three redemption paths:

Fiat rails including PayPal, Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle, with Revolut, Wise, Razor, UPI, Dashpay, and Halo coming soon Stablecoin redemption via APUSD / USDT using Single User Liquidity Pools (SULP) ShopWithCrypto.io gift card rail enabling spend at over 14 million locations worldwide





This multi-rail approach gives users unmatched flexibility, letting them choose how value is redeemed based on preference, geography, or use case.

“ApolloCASH represents a major milestone for BLAQclouds and for how everyday value movement should work in a digital-first world,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc. “We’ve combined trusted consumer payment rails with real-time blockchain settlement, programmable referrals, and flexible redemption options, all while keeping the experience simple for users. February 1st isn’t just a launch, it’s the foundation for how money should move globally going forward.”

Pre-Registration Now Open

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

