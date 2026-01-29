EagleNXT Drones Supporting Wildlife and Agriculture Monitoring Operations

Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) Enhancing Capabilities with Advanced eBee Drone

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announces the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is acquiring an eBee X drone. This acquisition supports IDFG's efforts to monitor and reduce crop depredation on private agricultural lands caused by big game species such as elk, deer, and moose.

The move directly supports IDFG's statutory mission to preserve, protect, and manage Idaho's wildlife resources, including addressing human-wildlife interaction where big game animals cause economic losses to farmers and ranchers through foraging on crops, haystacks, and other agricultural resources.

The eBee X, a lightweight, NDAA-compliant fixed-wing drone, excels in endurance and coverage, offering up to 90 minutes of flight time and the ability to map approximately 1,250 acres in a single flight. Its high-resolution imagery, combined with compatible multispectral and thermal sensors, enables efficient surveys over large, rugged, and often remote agricultural areas bordering wildlife habitats. This technology provides a quieter, more cost-effective, and less disruptive alternative to traditional methods like helicopter surveys, ground-based assessments or the use of larger multi-rotor drones, allowing biologists to:

Quickly identify and quantify areas of crop damage from big game browsing, trampling, or concentrated grazing.

Map the extent and severity of big game impacts on fields, orchards, hay storage, and pastures to support accurate damage claims and reimbursement processes.

Monitor big game presence, distribution, and movement patterns near agricultural lands to predict and prevent future conflicts.

Assess habitat conditions on adjacent public or private rangelands, including vegetation health and forage availability, to inform long-term mitigation strategies.

Support targeted interventions, such as translocation planning or strategic harvest, with precise data that minimizes animal stress and operational costs.





“Compare the low cost and reduced noise signature associated with operating a fixed-wing drone with the high cost and intrusive noise levels associated with operating a helicopter or a short-range multi-rotor drone, or the time and cost of sending personnel in the field to personally quantify wildlife damage, it’s easy to see why more and more government agencies choose our cost-effective, fixed-wing unmanned drones to support their operations,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.

This acquisition aligns with IDFG's ongoing work under the Idaho Elk Management Plan and broader depredation initiatives to maintain healthy wildlife populations while minimizing negative impacts on private agriculture. The enhanced monitoring capabilities will provide more frequent, detailed insights, benefiting landowners, hunters, conservation efforts, and rural economies across the state.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

