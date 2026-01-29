Stacker and Scrunch Partner to Bring AI Search Visibility to Earned Media at Scale

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacker , the first content distribution platform built for earned reach, today announced a strategic partnership with Scrunch to integrate AI search visibility and citation reporting into the Stacker platform. The partnership gives Stacker customers insight into how their distributed stories and earned media placements influence AI search results, addressing a growing blind spot across AI search discovery.

Today’s AI visibility platforms primarily focus on owned content discovery, leaving brands with limited visibility into how earned media shapes their authority and presence in AI search. Stacker and Scrunch aim to close that gap by pairing Scrunch’s AI search analytics around prompt responses, brand mentions and citations, with Stacker’s earned distribution and third-party placement tracking. With Scrunch’s reporting capabilities integrated into the Stacker product, Stacker customers will gain a new layer of reporting insights designed to measure and act on visibility beyond owned channels.

“AI search rewards credibility, and credibility is increasingly built outside your owned channels,” said Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker. “We’ve seen anecdotally how distributing owned content across third party publications can directly impact AI Search visibility, but nothing provided a comprehensive reporting solution for isolating the impact of earned media. By integrating Scrunch into Stacker, we are making offsite URL tracking and AI visibility insights real, usable, and scalable for customers.”

“Brands are realizing something important,” said Chris Andrew, CEO of Scrunch. “If you are not showing up in AI search, it’s because there’s a gap between knowing which sources impact visibility and the ability to grow your brand presence in said sources at scale. Together, Scrunch and Stacker close that loop by connecting AI search performance to earned brand presence, so teams can see what is driving authority and take action.”

The first AI Search Insights solution focused on earned media presence

By uniting earned distribution with AI monitoring and reporting, this partnership delivers a first-of-its-kind integrated solution built to drive and measure AI search visibility. The Scrunch-powered AI search tracking and reporting integration will begin rolling out to Stacker customers in March 2026.

About Stacker

Stacker is the first content distribution platform built for earned reach. We transform brand-funded and original editorial content into stories that are optimized and syndicated natively across a vetted network of trusted news publishers. In an AI-driven search landscape, brands build lasting authority by showing up consistently in environments where credibility already exists. Publishers gain free access to timely, engaging stories that inform and retain their readers. Our platform replaces outdated distribution models with a scalable, editorial-first approach. The result is a trusted ecosystem for engaging storytelling, funded by brands, distributed by Stacker, and featured across the world's news outlets.

About Scrunch

Scrunch is the AI Customer Experience Platform. As LLMs increasingly answer questions on behalf of humans, your website’s primary audience is no longer people—it’s the AI agents deciding what gets seen, trusted, and chosen. Scrunch is the platform built for this shift. Scrunch helps brands monitor and benchmark their presence in AI search, uncover content and citation gaps, and deliver AI-ready website experiences that shape the way brands are discovered and chosen on AI platforms.

