Stacker Expands Channel Partnership Strategy Through Collaboration with Notified





NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacker , the first content distribution platform built for earned reach, today announced a partnership with Notified to help brands amplify GlobeNewswire press releases with complementary editorial-quality content called Syndicated Articles.

The collaboration is one of several partnerships with select organizations to expand how Stacker reaches the market, an important step in Stacker’s broader strategy to scale revenue through channel partners.

Through the partnership, communications teams can deliver two distinct assets: an official announcement distributed through GlobeNewswire and a separate, editorial-grade, non-promotional story built to earn coverage across trusted U.S. news outlets. Together, they give brands a unified approach to modern discovery, pairing speed and clarity with credibility signals that increasingly shape both search visibility and AI discovery.

“Channel partnerships have been a powerful way to scale Stacker’s impact without compromising what makes the platform work,” said Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker. “GlobeNewswire is already the system of record for thousands of brands when it comes to their news announcements and media distribution. By partnering with Notified, we’re meeting teams where they already operate and packaging a modern distribution approach that combines traditional reach with the earned signals that increasingly shape both search visibility and AI discovery.”

“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how information is consumed, as AI increasingly becomes the first place people turn to understand companies, products and trends,” said Erik Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “With Syndicated Articles in Content OSTM, we’re helping our clients move quickly and win in the Answer Engine Economy, supported by Stacker’s earned distribution model.”

In accordance with Stacker’s commitment to full editorial integrity, all Syndicated Articles must meet Stacker’s editorial standards and review process: human-written, evidence-based, non-promotional stories that prioritize journalistic value, with claims supported by credible sources and data.

“Publishers are not a distribution endpoint for us, they are the starting point,” said Noah Greenberg, CEO at Stacker. “Everything we build is designed to protect publisher trust. That means strict standards, real review, and a clear line between journalism and promotion. Scaling through partners only works if we stay publisher-first, every time.”

Stacker sees channel partnerships with major wire services and PR agencies as a natural extension of its vision of providing brands with durable visibility through credible storytelling distributed across trusted publisher environments at scale.

About Stacker

Stacker is the first content distribution platform built for earned reach. We transform brand-funded and original editorial content into stories that are optimized and syndicated natively across a vetted network of trusted news publishers. In an AI-driven search landscape, brands build lasting authority by showing up consistently in environments where credibility already exists. Publishers gain free access to timely, engaging stories that inform and retain their readers. Our platform replaces outdated distribution models with a scalable, editorial-first approach. The result is a trusted ecosystem for engaging storytelling, funded by brands, distributed by Stacker, and featured across the world's news outlets.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

