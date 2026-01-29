SpyCloud Appoints Trevor Hilligoss and Jason Lancaster to New Executive Roles

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud , the leader in identity threat protection, marks the start of their 10th year of disrupting cybercrime by announcing the promotion of two tenured leaders to newly created executive roles, reflecting their sustained impact on the company’s growth, innovation, and leadership in disrupting cybercrime .

Trevor Hilligoss has been promoted to Chief Intelligence Officer, and Jason Lancaster has been named Chief Investigations Officer. Together, Hilligoss and Lancaster are instrumental in leading SpyCloud’s most mission-critical data collection, cybercrime research, and threat actor attribution.

Trevor Hilligoss, Chief Intelligence Officer

Hilligoss oversees SpyCloud’s global intelligence strategy, advancing research into cybercriminal tactics and driving the exposed data collection that fuels identity-based attacks. His distinguished background, including experience with the FBI and the U.S. Army, informs his approach to translating raw data into actionable insights that strengthen customer defenses, support responsible disclosures, and enable proactive identity threat prevention.

Hilligoss also continues to lead SpyCloud Labs , SpyCloud’s in-house security research team recently named Cyber Security Excellence Awards “ Cybersecur ity Team of the Year ”. In this capacity, he directs a world-class group of security researchers and analysts who analyze underground data, reverse-engineer malware, track and assess evolving phishing kits, and provide responsible disclosures to victim organizations. Under his leadership, SpyCloud leverages the industry’s largest repository of recaptured darknet data – nearly a trillion identity assets – to publish proprietary research that exposes emerging threats and shapes the broader identity security landscape.

Jason Lancaster, Chief Investigations Officer

As Chief Investigations Officer, Lancaster leads SpyCloud’s global investigations strategy, including the methodologies and tradecraft that enable organizations to uncover hidden threats and accelerate attribution. Since joining SpyCloud in 2017, Lancaster has played a pivotal role in building and scaling the SpyCloud Investigations and Solution Engineering team and fostering strong public-private partnerships to disrupt cybercriminal activity.

Lancaster has led the creation of some of SpyCloud’s most innovative technologies, including IDLink™ , an advanced analytics capability built on decades of investigative tradecraft and team methodology that facilitates rapid identity resolution by correlating holistic identities across fragmented darknet exposures. He has also guided the development of AI Insights into SpyCloud’s Investigations solution, enabling analysts of all experience levels to uncover critical findings, like potential insider threats, more quickly and reduce investigative dead ends.

Beyond product innovation, Lancaster has built a mission-driven investigations culture focused on protecting organizations and individuals from harm. His team has supported high-impact initiatives ranging from major financial crime disruption to efforts protecting vulnerable populations, while also contributing to global cybercrime takedowns and international collaboration initiatives like SpyCloud’s founding membership in the World Economic Forum’s Cybercrime Atlas Project in 2021. In recognition of his leadership and innovation, Lancaster was recently named a recipient of the Tech Ascension Award for Industry Innovator of the Year .

“Trevor and Jason have been foundational to SpyCloud’s success and to our leadership in identity threat protection,” said Ted Ross, CEO and Co-founder of SpyCloud. “Their teams consistently deliver the innovation our customers rely on to understand and disrupt identity-based threats at scale. These promotions recognize not only their individual leadership, but also the critical role their teams play in advancing our mission to stop cybercriminals from profiting off stolen identity data.”

In the past year, Hilligoss and Lancaster have been instrumental in producing insights and original research featured in several widely cited SpyCloud reports, including The Identity Security Reckoning: 2025 Lessons, 2026 Predictions , the 2025 SpyCloud Identity Threat Report , and the 2025 SpyCloud Identity Exposure Report .

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, detect insider threats, safeguard employee and consumer identities, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud’s data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, visit spycloud.com .

