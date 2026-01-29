CivicPlus Announces AI Capabilities with Six New Intelligent Product Releases

MANHATTAN, Kan., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, today announced new product releases powered by CivicPlus Intelligence, bringing advanced, AI-enabled capabilities to existing CivicPlus solutions in support of local government operations. Under increasing pressure to meet rising resident expectations with shrinking budgets and limited staff resources, local governments need new ways to work more efficiently while maintaining high levels of service.

By introducing new intelligent enhancements across the Civic Impact Platform, CivicPlus Intelligence helps teams reduce manual work, streamline workflows, and surface clearer operational insight. The new releases include:

CivicPlus Agent : An agent purpose-built for the Civic Impact Platform to provide high-quality answers through native integrations with our products.

: An agent purpose-built for the Civic Impact Platform to provide high-quality answers through native integrations with our products. CivicPlus Athena: An agent within the CivicPlus Staff Center, providing a single hub to instantly find answers, confidently complete actions, and streamline daily workflows across CivicPlus products.

An agent within the CivicPlus Staff Center, providing a single hub to instantly find answers, confidently complete actions, and streamline daily workflows across CivicPlus products. AI Content Advisor in Municipal Websites: An AI-driven auditing and reporting tool that provides guidance on AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) improvements and content quality issues.

An AI-driven auditing and reporting tool that provides guidance on AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) improvements and content quality issues. AI Editing Assistant in Municipal Websites : An AI-powered assistant to quickly create content, improve writing, and summarize information.

An AI-powered assistant to quickly create content, improve writing, and summarize information. AI Editing Assistant in Agenda and Meeting Management: An AI-powered assistant to draft, polish, and format agenda items and minutes in real time.

An AI-powered assistant to draft, polish, and format agenda items and minutes in real time. AI-Improved Category Search and Photo Analysis in SeeClickFix 311 CRM: AI tools analyze photo content and suggest the correct service request category, simplifying reporting for residents and reducing misclassified requests for staff.

“Our customers carry an extraordinary amount of responsibility, and the most demanding work in local government often happens behind the scenes,” said CivicPlus Chief Product & Technology Officer Desta Price. “By embedding CivicPlus Intelligence directly into our trusted solutions, we’re streamlining everyday tasks and providing customers with the tools they need to adapt, improve, and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for their communities.”

Guided by principals designed specifically for the public sector, CivicPlus Intelligence capabilities include human-in-the-loop safeguards, strong privacy protections, explainable AI, and adaptability to evolving regulatory requirements, helping governments maintain control, transparency, and confidence in how AI supports their work.

CivicPlus Intelligence capabilities are now available in the Civic Impact Platform as part of an ongoing roadmap of CivicPlus Intelligence enhancements.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 900 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 12,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

Media Contact

REQ for CivicPlus

civicplus@req.co