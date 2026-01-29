JP3E Holdings, Inc. Transforms Global Commerce: "Turning Your Imagination into an Economy" Through Web 3.0 and AI

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JPTE) (“JP3E”) today unveiled its new strategic vision, positioning itself as the epicenter of a self-sustaining, intelligent, real-time, instantaneously transacted, decentralized economy. Under the banner "JP3E turns your imagination into an economy," the company moved beyond traditional digital asset management, creating a Web 3.0 autonomous economy metaverse. JP3E significantly updated its website to elaborate on its new direction, with revenue forecasts through 2028: https://www.jp3e.com/.

The Intelligent Decentralized Economy

At the core of JP3E's mission is the creation of a decentralized environment where user creativity and strategic vision are directly converted into profound economic value. This transition is powered by the synergy between ultra-fast mainnet and Advanced Artificial Intelligence:

Imagination as the Engine: The platform is designed as a space where "your imagination becomes an economy," allowing users to build, govern, and monetize digital ecosystems with unprecedented autonomy.

The platform is designed as a space where "your imagination becomes an economy," allowing users to build, govern, and monetize digital ecosystems with unprecedented autonomy. TBURN Mainnet Integration: To support this vision, JP3E utilizes the TBURN mainnet, which provides high-performance throughput (156,000 TPS) and low latency required for a real-time autonomous metaverse’s.

To support this vision, JP3E utilizes the TBURN mainnet, which provides high-performance throughput (156,000 TPS) and low latency required for a real-time autonomous metaverse’s. AI-Driven Growth: AI acts as the "intelligence layer," optimizing platform governance, market analysis, and user experiences to ensure the economy remains efficient and scalable.

AI acts as the "intelligence layer," optimizing platform governance, market analysis, and user experiences to ensure the economy remains efficient and scalable. IP Ownership: The Foundation of the MetaRock Metaverse is a critical component of this vision, including JP3E's 100% ownership of the Digital Capital Platform (DCP), coupled with its previous acquisition of MetaRock, the world’s first decentralized metaverse technology.

Through the DotCube Protocol, JP3E offers a unique technical moat:

Transaction Assurance: Utilizing patented technology to ensure risk-free transaction finalization—guaranteeing payment to the seller and goods to the buyer.

Utilizing patented technology to ensure risk-free transaction finalization—guaranteeing payment to the seller and goods to the buyer. Creative Freedom: Allowing users to configure personalized metaverse platforms without restrictions on genres such as NFT, P2E games, or immersive e-commerce.

"JP3E is more than an investment holding company; it is the center of the intelligent, decentralized economy," said John Park, CEO and Chairman. "By merging our exclusive DCP IP with the speed of TBURN, we are providing the tools for anyone to turn their vision into a thriving, autonomous economic reality".

About JP3E Holdings Inc.

JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) is a digital infrastructure company pioneering the future of Web 3.0. By integrating high-speed blockchain, AI, and RWA tokenization, JP3E empowers users to build and scale their own digital economies within a secure and transparent metaverse ecosystem.

Company Contact:

John Park

CEO & Chairman, JP3E Holdings Inc.

1300 KUSER ROAD, FIRST FLOOR, TRENTON, NJ 08619

+1 (609) 581 1721 (Office)

Websites: https://www.jp3e.com/

https://www.jp3eholdings.com/

X: https://x.com/JP3EHoldingsInc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.