Aether Holdings to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Friday, January 30

New York, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) (“Aether” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the Company will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The event, led by Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Lin alongside other members of the Company’s management team, will commemorate Aether’s initial public offering and commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in April 2025.

“We are honored to participate in this ceremony,” said Mr. Lin. “Joining Nasdaq has given our Company the unparalleled opportunity to market our corporate story to hundreds of the world’s leading investors. That story details how Aether has carved out a unique identity providing proprietary and easy-to-use data -driven research analytics, data and tools to traders at all levels. The strong market reception to this positioning has meaningfully accelerated our growth and enabled us to scale far faster than we initially imagined.”

“This progress would not have been possible without the supportive financial framework provided by the Nasdaq Capital Market, and we are grateful for this opportunity.”

Aether’s platform, refined over 20 years, provides investors with data -guided financial trading analytics paired with raw equity market data delivered 24/7 in a clear and concise manner via a customized mix of reports and insights. The Company’s mission is to provide traders at all levels, from established institutions to beginning retail investors, with actionable intelligence enabling them to make the best possible trading decisions.

Friday’s Closing Bell ceremony will take place at Nasdaq MarketSite, beginning at 3:45pm ET and will be broadcast live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://helloaether.com.



