Datalinx AI Raises $4.2M Seed Round to Solve Data Readiness Challenges for Enterprise Marketing

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalinx AI , the AI data refinery that turns complex data into AI and application-ready assets, announced today that it has raised $4.2 million in Seed funding to help enterprise marketing and data organizations grow revenue through faster, trusted data access. The oversubscribed round was led by High Alpha , with co-investment from Databricks Ventures and Aperiam , along with investors Frederic Kerrest, co-founder of Okta and 515 Ventures; Ari Paparo, founder and CEO of Beeswax and Marketecture; Arup Banerjee, founder and CEO of Windfall Data; and others.

Marketing and data teams across large enterprises are making major investments in AI, but 63% of enterprises admit they don’t have the right data management practices for AI . Enterprises spend millions on external services firms, or devote valuable technical resources to tedious janitorial work, all to end up with a fragile, opaque system plagued by consistent failures and breakages. Datalinx accelerates, automates and creates predictability around the discovery, cleaning, validation and activation of commercial data, accelerating performance for marketing and data science teams. Datalinx is led by CEO and co-founder Joe Luchs, a multi-time founder and former Amazon and Oracle executive, and is on a mission to democratize AI adoption by solving the recurring problem of data readiness.

“You can’t reap the benefits of AI innovation on a foundation of broken data,” said Luchs, CEO and co-founder of Datalinx. “We’re providing the first agentic data utility, designed to bring enterprises clean, actionable, and performant data products with minimal work and full transparency. By automating this complex, domain-specific process, we allow enterprises to shift their focus from fixing data pipelines to growing their business through AI.”

Enterprise teams managing data frequently struggle to create predictive, actionable data products due to inconsistencies and fragmentation across dozens of steps. Even with powerful cloud warehouses, teams often lack domain expertise and context graphing to know which data to use, how to structure it and how to drive outcomes from it. Datalinx, one of five companies selected for the inaugural Databricks AI Accelerator Cohort in 2025 , solves this by combining specialized AI agents, commercial ontologies, a secure modular architecture and an AI-assisted user experience to generate high-fidelity data products with few technical dependencies. The outcome is a 10X acceleration in time-to-value using a fraction of the resources.

“As we expand our data and media product offerings, we are continuously exploring how the latest AI capabilities can help us better serve our members,” said Li Lin, vice president of engineering at Sallie Mae. “We selected Datalinx as our co‑development partner to simplify and accelerate the data product development lifecycle. By automating the most time‑consuming aspects of the pipeline, enabling natural‑language data exploration, and embedding domain expertise into how we build data products, we’re already seeing promising early results with the potential to significantly accelerate our go‑to‑market delivery.”

Datalinx’s success is fueled by its deep integration with industry-leading data and AI platforms such as Databricks. “The most successful AI strategies are built on a foundation of clean, high-quality data,” said Andrew Ferguson, Vice President of Databricks Ventures. “By combining our infrastructure and AI tools with marketing and advertising data models, Datalinx creates seamless connections between CMOs and their data teams. With built-in AI automation, it accelerates how organizations turn data into action. We are thrilled to support the Datalinx team as they help organizations unlock the full potential of their data.”

With this new infusion of capital, Datalinx is poised to scale its operations and meet the surging demand for AI-ready data infrastructure.

“We see an opportunity for Datalinx to become the essential utility for any enterprise organization leveraging data for AI model development, advertising and marketing,” said Mike Langellier, partner at High Alpha. “Joe and his team have lived the data readiness problem at the highest levels of enterprise tech, and we’re thrilled to lead this round and partner with Datalinx as they build the definitive data infrastructure for the agentic era.”

About Datalinx

Datalinx is an AI Data Refinery that turns messy data into clean, reliable and ready-to-use assets for marketing, advertising and commerce. Deployed directly inside a customer’s data environment, Datalinx uses purpose-built ontologies, context-engineered agents and an AI-assisted workflow to deliver trusted data products faster and cheaper than alternatives. Datalinx enables use cases like analytics, personalization, media measurement and more, all while preserving data quality and governance. Datalinx is based in NYC and Austin, and we’re hiring!

About High Alpha

Based in Indianapolis, High Alpha creates, launches, scales, and invests in exceptional enterprise B2B software companies across North America. The High Alpha portfolio of over 100 companies includes leading cloud companies Logik.ai, Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, LogicGate, and more. For more information, visit highalpha.com , subscribe to our monthly newsletter, Jet Stream , or download High Alpha’s SaaS benchmarks report.

