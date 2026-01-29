Bergen County’s Luxury Housing Market Is Increasingly Concentrated Across $3M–$10M+ Price Tiers, NJMLS Data Shows

TENAFLY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis of New Jersey Multiple Listing Service (NJMLS) team market share reports from 2024 and 2025 indicates that Bergen County’s luxury residential real estate market is becoming increasingly concentrated among a small number of top-performing teams, particularly at higher price points.

According to NJMLS data, NJ Proper ranked #1 in Bergen County by total transaction volume across all major luxury price tiers from $4 million through $10 million and above during the two-year period. The team also emerged as the top performer at the $3M+ level in 2025, reflecting an expansion of leadership into broader segments of the luxury market.

At the highest end of the market, NJ Proper’s presence was especially pronounced. Across multiple tiers—including $8M+, $9M+, and $10M+—the team represented a majority of transactions, and in certain categories accounted for all recorded sales during the period. Market share across upper tiers frequently exceeded 50%, underscoring a significant concentration of activity.

Industry observers note that such consolidation is common in mature luxury markets, where sellers increasingly prioritize pricing accuracy, execution certainty, and direct access to qualified buyers. As price points rise, transaction volume tends to centralize among teams with demonstrated experience operating at the top of the market.

“Luxury real estate naturally becomes more selective as values increase,” said Jason Pierce, Team Lead of NJ Proper. “At higher price points, sellers tend to align with teams that have a consistent track record at that level, not just occasional participation.”

The data further shows that while the $3M+ segment remains competitive, leadership at higher tiers often precedes broader market influence. NJ Proper’s progression from dominant representation above $4M to top ranking at $3M+ in 2025 reflects this pattern.

For sellers, increased market concentration can translate to more informed pricing strategies, deeper buyer pools, and improved transaction outcomes. Buyers benefit from earlier access to inventory, including off-market opportunities, and clearer insight into competitive conditions.

As Bergen County’s luxury residential sector continues to evolve, NJMLS data suggests that concentration among a limited number of experienced teams—particularly at the uppermost price tiers—is likely to persist.

