Gardners Candies Expands Retail Presence Ahead of Valentine’s Day

TYRONE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine’s Day will be sweeter for chocolate lovers nationwide as legendary Pennsylvania confectioner Gardners Candies continues its coast-to-coast retail expansion.

Founded in 1897, Gardners Candies is widely credited with creating the iconic heart-shaped candy box that has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day gifting. Today, more than a dozen Valentine’s Day confections—including the company’s renowned Original Peanut Butter Meltaway treats—are available at an expanding number of retail locations nationwide and online.

Over the past year, Gardners Candies has seen strong retail growth, with several major distributors and retailers introducing or expanding its product offerings. Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores, CVS and Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop now feature a wide range of Gardners chocolates. The company’s reach has also extended into nearly 40 airport shops across the U.S. and Canada, alongside its Central Pennsylvania retail locations. Product selections vary by store.

Find a location near you here: https://www.gardnerscandies.com/StoreLocator.aspx.





Chocolate speaks louder than words — and Gardners makes a statement. This year’s items include:

Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Heart

Gardners presents a newly designed heart box created exclusively for its iconic Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Hearts. The updated packaging features an elegant, modern look that enhances the gifting experience and showcases the timeless appeal of Gardners’ signature meltaway centers.

Valentine’s Day Sandwich Cookies

Classic OREO Cookies are enveloped in silky milk chocolate and adorned with red and white sprinkles, creating a festive twist on a beloved favorite.

Deluxe Assortment Heart

An elegant assortment of chocolates fills a red satin heart box, featuring Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, silky creams, buttery caramels, whole roasted nuts, succulent cordial cherries and other handcrafted favorites.

Valentine’s Day BashCake

A hand-decorated tabletop chocolate piñata is filled with mini individually wrapped Original Peanut Butter Meltaways or Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels.

Undecided? Not to worry, as you can create a custom packed heart shaped box, choosing from Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, chocolate covered whole nuts, creams, cherries and more. Many candies are available in milk or dark chocolate or white.

Popular items sell out quickly, so order now to secure your chocolates.

Save 15% online with the code BEMINE through February 6

Free ground shipping is available on orders over $100 per address. See gardnerscandies.com for details.

View Gardners’ complete lineup of confections and order online at www.gardnerscandies.com

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit gardnerscandies.com or follow Gardners Candies on social media.



https://www.facebook.com/GardnersCandies

https://www.instagram.com/GardnersCandies

https://www.tiktok.com/@gardners.candies

https://www.linkedin.com/company/gardners-candies-inc/

For questions or more information email marketing@gardnerscandies.com

Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90c9aea9-a4b5-4f7f-9aed-2656397d762d