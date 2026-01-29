YMCA of the USA Welcomes Six New National Board Members and New Officers

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600 YMCAs across the country, is pleased to announce the addition of six new members to its National Board of Directors and the appointment of new officers, including Ruben Dario Taborda as Chair.



The National Board of Directors, composed of 32 leaders from across the country, provides strategic direction and policy support to strengthen the Y's mission of connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. The new board members bring a wealth of expertise from various industries and will work collaboratively to advance the Y’s goals of empowering communities nationwide.

The six newly appointed members to the National Board of Directors are:

Sharon Dunbar , Vice President of Cross-Company Business Initiatives, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Retired Major General, U.S. Air Force

, Vice President of Cross-Company Business Initiatives, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Retired Major General, U.S. Air Force Amy Gutschenritter , CEO, Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA

, CEO, Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA Curt Hazelbaker , President/CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

, President/CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Lauren Koontz , CEO and President, YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta

, CEO and President, YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta Meka Morris , EVP of Revenue and Chief Business Officer, Chicago Bears Football Club

, EVP of Revenue and Chief Business Officer, Chicago Bears Football Club Aishwarya Swamidurai (Y-USA’s Youth Advisory Council representative), Princeton University





In addition, the following board members were appointed in the following officer roles:

Chair: Ruben Dario Taborda, CEO, Automation and Validation Services

Ruben Dario Taborda, CEO, Automation and Validation Services Chair-Elect: John Conley, Board Member and Investor, Launchpad Venture Group

John Conley, Board Member and Investor, Launchpad Venture Group Treasurer: Sharon Cates-Williams, Former Executive Deputy Commissioner,

New York State Education Department

Sharon Cates-Williams, Former Executive Deputy Commissioner, New York State Education Department Secretary: Jeremy Welland, Former Chief Data Officer, Gusto

Jeremy Welland, Former Chief Data Officer, Gusto Immediate Past Board Chair: George Leis, Executive Vice President, CalPrivate Bank





New Chair, Ruben Dario Taborda, leads AVS Life Sciences, a quality management/engineering services consulting firm to healthcare Fortune 100 companies. Previously, he held leadership roles with Altura Capital Management and AIMeCAST. He also spent a 30+ year career with Johnson & Johnson, rotating 13 times across eight healthcare franchises spanning the consumer, pharmaceutical and medical device healthcare sectors. He held diverse roles in procurement, supply chain, finance, customer marketing and sales management. He is a member and advisor at the River Crossing YMCA in Pennsylvania.

“At the Y, we are deeply committed to amplifying a wide range of voices and perspectives across our organization,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of Y-USA.



“The Y-USA National Board of Directors and our Youth Advisory Council embody this commitment. These new members bring fresh insights, experiences and energy to their roles, and I know each of them will contribute uniquely and meaningfully to our work of strengthening communities. I am excited to partner with them.”

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net