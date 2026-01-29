Smart Communications Names Heidi Johnson Chief Product and Technology Officer

Former Bloomberg, Komodo Health, and Carta Executive Joins Smart Communications to Lead Global Innovation Strategy

Simon Tindal to Retire from Smart Communications After Nearly Two Decades of Transformative Leadership

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping highly regulated organizations engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the appointment of Heidi Johnson to the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. Johnson will succeed Simon Tindal, who is retiring from Smart Communications, and will assume leadership of the company's innovation strategy and product and technology organization.



Johnson joins Smart Communications with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling end-user SaaS products and the platforms that power them. She has held senior leadership roles at Bloomberg, IHS Markit, Komodo Health, and Carta, and brings deep expertise across customer experience, cloud platforms, data, and AI—particularly in highly regulated industries. She has also served as Chief Product Officer in Residence at Products That Count, providing expert insight to global product leaders, and is a mentor with MIT Sandbox, supporting the next generation of technology entrepreneurs.

After more than 20 years with Smart Communications, including a foundational role in building the company, Chief Technology Officer Simon Tindal will transition from the business to pursue new personal ventures. He will remain closely involved as a full-time advisor over the coming months, partnering with newly appointed CPTO Heidi Johnson to ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum.

“Heidi brings a proven track record of building and scaling enterprise-grade platforms, with deep expertise across product, cloud, data, and AI in highly regulated environments,” said Leigh Segall, CEO of Smart Communications. “Her customer-centric approach and ability to translate complex technology into real business impact make her the right leader for this next chapter. She steps into the role with a strong foundation built through Simon’s extraordinary contributions over more than two decades. Simon’s impact on our growth, resilience, and evolution alongside our customers cannot be overstated, and we’re deeply grateful for his leadership. With Heidi leading our product and technology organization, we’re well positioned to accelerate our innovation roadmap and AI vision, and we’re excited for the continued momentum Heidi’s arrival brings to SMART.”

“Smart Communications is uniquely positioned at the intersection of deep domain expertise, trusted technology, and a clear vision for the future,” said Heidi Johnson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Smart Communications. “The product suite is built to operate at enterprise scale, with security, compliance, and resilience at its core. I’m excited to build on this foundation and accelerate our product and AI roadmap to deliver meaningful, compliant innovation for customers operating in highly regulated industries.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Smart Communications,” said Simon Tindal. “This company has always been about solving real problems for customers operating in complex, regulated environments, and that focus has never been stronger. Heidi is an exceptional leader with the right experience and vision to take the platform forward, and I’m excited to support a smooth transition as the company enters its next chapter.”

Johnson’s appointment is effective as of January 28.



About Smart Communications:

Smart Communications is the trusted choice for regulated enterprises looking to modernize complex processes and connect with customers in the moments that matter most. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform powers frictionless, compliant, digital-first experiences through omnichannel communications, intelligent orchestration, secure data capture, and digital archival. More than 700 enterprises worldwide—including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp—rely on Smart Communications to reduce compliance risk, boost operational efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate digital transformation. Today, with over 30 pre-built connectors, Smart Communications integrates seamlessly with trusted enterprise systems including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, DuckCreek, OneSpan, and Pega, and powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer conversations each year. For more information, visit www.smartcommunications.com.

