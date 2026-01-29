Sibros Joins SOAFEE to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Innovation Across All Mobility Segments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a global leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) management solutions, today announced its membership in the SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge) Special Interest Group. Sibros joins a growing community of over 120 industry leaders collaborating to define open, cloud-native standards for the next generation of software-defined vehicles.

SOAFEE is an industry-led initiative founded by Arm that brings together automakers, semiconductor suppliers, cloud providers, and software vendors to enable AI-powered software-defined vehicles through cloud-native development practices and hardware-agnostic architecture. The initiative addresses the automotive industry's three core SDV challenges: software portability across hardware platforms, consistency between cloud and vehicle edge environments, and accelerated development cycles.

SOAFEE's vision of cloud-native, hardware-agnostic SDV development aligns closely with Sibros' Deep Connected Platform—a unified system that enables OEMs of any size to deliver continuously improving vehicles across their entire lifecycle. Through its SOAFEE membership, Sibros will contribute real-world experience deploying connected vehicle solutions across every mobility segment while helping shape standards that accelerate SDV adoption industry-wide.

Sibros brings unique value to SOAFEE as one of the few connected vehicle platforms with production deployments spanning the full spectrum of mobility—from passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to commercial fleets, recreational vehicles, and agricultural and construction equipment. The company's platform delivers full-vehicle OTA software updates, real-time data logging, remote diagnostics including SOVD (Service-Oriented Vehicle Diagnostics), and AI-driven fleet analytics.

“Our mission at Sibros has always been to democratize SDV technology, enabling OEMs to focus on building mobility products that delight customers rather than wrestling with connectivity infrastructure. SOAFEE shares this commitment to lowering barriers and accelerating innovation through open collaboration. We look forward to contributing to standards that make software-defined vehicles accessible to the entire mobility ecosystem”, said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros.

As a SOAFEE member, Sibros will contribute its expertise in bridging cloud-native development with embedded vehicle systems. The company's experience working with diverse vehicle architectures—from complex super cars, commercial vehicles and buses, to resource-constrained two-wheelers—provides practical insights for ensuring SOAFEE's architecture serves the full spectrum of mobility applications.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform for full lifecycle software, data, and diagnostics management. The platform supports any vehicle architecture—from ICE and hybrid to EV and fuel cell—while meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. Sibros' solutions enable OEMs to deliver OTA software updates, collect actionable vehicle data, and execute remote diagnostics across all vehicle segments worldwide. For more information, visit www.sibros.tech.

About SOAFEE

SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge) is an industry-led initiative enabling AI-powered software-defined vehicles through cloud-native development and hardware-agnostic architecture. With over 120 members including leading automakers, semiconductor suppliers, and cloud technology providers, SOAFEE delivers open-source reference implementations that enable commercial and non-commercial offerings for mixed-criticality automotive applications. For more information, visit www.soafee.io.

Media Contact:

Albert Lilly

408-357-4330

press@sibros.tech