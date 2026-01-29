Globex: Brief Updates

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide brief updates to shareholders on recently reported mineralized intersections from two drill campaigns undertaken on properties under option from Globex in New Brunswick. Shareholders are advised to access Globex partners press releases by clicking through to their announcements which give significant detail as well as illustrations.

Albright Metals Limited has reported initial drill results from the Vail Road Gold Deposit on the Devils Pike Property in New Brunswick. Intersections reported include:

33.74 g/t Au over 6.27 m

25.9 g/t Au over 0.5 m

17.42 g/t Au over 1.0 m

11.30 g/t Au over 0.6 m

These intersections are from the first four of fifteen drill holes. The drill program was designed to confirm historical drill results and to infill portions of the historical gold zone. Albright has not yet provided calculations of true widths. Shareholders may access the Albright press release by clicking here.

Antimony Resources Corp. has reported additional high-grade antimony intersections in recent drilling on the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick.

Drill assays include:

6.79% Sb over 2.3 m

2.38% Sb over 9.6 m

Widths reported are intersection widths. True widths are calculated to be 75% of intersected widths. Thirty-one drill holes totalling 8,000 metres were drilled in 2025. Shareholders may access the Antimony Resources Corp. press release by clicking here.

Globex is impressed by the quick progress both Albright Metals Limited and Antimony Resources Corp. have been making on the gold and antimony exploration of the Devils Pike and Bald Hill Properties respectively.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2 Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

