PHȲND Joins Forces with LG to Bring Free Cloud Gaming to Millions via Gaming Portal in 2026

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHȲND , the most anticipated free, ad-supported Smart TV cloud gaming platform, announced today that it is bringing its groundbreaking platform to LG’s Gaming Portal in 2026. Millions of LG Smart TV users around the world will soon gain instant access to high-quality games that are truly subscription free to play—no time limits and no trial periods—marking a major leap forward in accessible entertainment.

Building on its recent industry achievements, PHȲND is reshaping the gaming landscape by seamlessly integrating a curated library of top-tier AAA and indie titles, including PHȲND exclusives, directly into LG’s ecosystem. Consumers will be able to access and play instantly using their remote control, smartphone, or gamepad—no consoles or downloads required. PHȲND’s Smart TV native experience and LG’s state-of-the-art displays deliver stunning visuals and low latency on the biggest screen in the home.

“PHȲND was built on the belief that gaming should be simple, seamless, and available to everyone,” said André Swanston, Founder & CEO of PHȲND. “Our partnership with LG brings that mission to life on a massive scale, giving players instant access to incredible games while providing developers, brands, and advertisers a powerful new channel to reach audiences worldwide.”

The collaboration also introduces a more transparent and developer-friendly business model. Unlike the complex revenue structures of legacy cloud gaming platforms, PHȲND’s ad-supported system is directly aligned with the economics of studios and publishers—the more a game is played, the more its creators earn. Developers can generate revenue through non-intrusive, audience-based advertising while reaching a larger and more engaged player base, fostering long-term sustainability across the ecosystem.

Cloud gaming revenue is projected to reach $12 billion by 2026, and PHȲND—in partnership with LG—is poised to drive that growth by redefining how games are discovered, played, and monetized on Smart TVs and connected devices.

PHȲND will be publicly available in beta in the U.S. in early 2026, with additional global markets to follow throughout the year. More details on the launch will be shared soon as the two companies prepare to reshape the future of entertainment together.

About PHȲND

PHȲND is gaming for everyone, providing FREE instant access to a wide range of quality games directly on Smart TVs. No console. No subscriptions. No downloads. Just pick your game and play. Visit phynd.co to learn more about partnering with us.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

