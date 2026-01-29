Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN) (“Cannibble” or the “Company”) today announced that Yoav Bar-Joseph, founder and chief executive officer, has issued the following letter to shareholders.

To Our Shareholders,

I am writing to update you on recent developments at Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. and to outline key priorities as we move into 2026.

Over the past year, the Company operated in a challenging environment. Ongoing geopolitical conditions in Israel and broader capital-market constraints limited our ability to raise capital and advance certain initiatives. During this period, management focused on maintaining operational continuity, preserving the Company’s core assets and evaluating strategic opportunities that align with Cannibble’s long-term objectives.

More recently, the Company secured additional funding and completed a review of initiatives intended to support future growth. These steps have allowed Cannibble to begin advancing selected strategic initiatives while continuing to operate its core food-technology business.

New Division: Robotics and AI for Hospitality and Food-Tech

During the period, Cannibble established a Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Division for the Food and Hospitality Industry. The division was formed to explore opportunities in automation and service robotics that may complement the Company’s existing relationships within the food service, hospitality, and related service sectors.

As previously disclosed, Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. and AIBotics Inc. have entered into a collaboration to evaluate the potential deployment of AI-powered service robots in food service, hospitality and security applications, initially in Israel and, subject to market conditions and definitive agreements, in other international markets.

As part of the initiative, an initial shipment of service robots manufactured by KEENON Robotics has arrived in Israel and is currently awaiting customs clearance. Cannibble’s management expect the shipment to support pilot programs and market-assessment activities as they evaluate commercial demand and potential distribution opportunities.

The Robotics and AI Division is focused on assessing commercial demand, supporting pilot initiatives, and evaluating the potential marketing and distribution of service robotics technologies. There can be no assurance that these activities will result in commercial agreements, revenue generation or long-term business operations.

Shareholders’ Meeting Update

The Company recently held a shareholders’ meeting at which several matters were approved by shareholders. One of these was the approval of a resolution authorizing a change to the Company’s name. The new name will be announced through a separate news release in the coming weeks.

In addition, shareholders approved the continued terms of office of the Company’s existing directors and reappointed Ziv Haft Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company’s auditor for an additional term.

Looking Ahead

It is anticipated that Cannibble will continue to evaluate strategic initiatives with a focus on disciplined capital allocation, operational execution, and regulatory compliance. Management remains committed to transparent communication with shareholders and to advancing initiatives that align with the Company’s long-term strategy.

I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and engagement.

Sincerely,

Yoav Bar-Joseph

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

About Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. is a food technology company focused on developing food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins and functional ingredients.

In addition to its food products, Cannibble has established an Innovation Division focused on robotics and artificial intelligence solutions. This division was formed to leverage the Company’s existing relationships within the food service, hospitality and service industries and is focused on the marketing and commercialization of AI-enabled robotic technologies designed to support automation, operational efficiency and scalable service delivery across food service, hospitality, and security environments.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s operations relating to its new business division; potentials uses for and benefits of the current shipment of service robots expected to be used by the Company; operations relating to the Company’s collaboration with AIBotics Inc; the anticipated name change of the Corporation; and other statements relating to anticipated future operations of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, including with respect to: having the necessary resources to continue with its anticipated future operations; being able to utilize the service robots noted above as currently anticipated or at all; that the demand for automation and service robotics will continue as expected by the Company or at all; being able to obtain any necessary regulatory and other third party approvals; and general economic conditions.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: risks relating to consumer demand for the Company’s products; financing risks and the risk that the Company will not have the necessary resources (financial and/or otherwise) to grow or continue operations as currently planned; regulatory risks; and other factors described in the Company’s public filings on its SEDAR+ profile page at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.