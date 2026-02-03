Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. Appoints Doron Hazan as Director of Robotics and AI Market Development

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN) (“Cannibble” or the “Company”) today announced that Doron Hazan has joined the Company as Director of Robotics and AI Market Development.

In this role, Mr. Hazan will be responsible for leading the development and execution of Cannibble’s domestic market strategy for its robotics and artificial intelligence solutions. His mandate includes supporting revenue growth initiatives, expanding the Company’s market presence, and developing strategic relationships across key industry verticals relevant to Cannibble’s Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Division.

Mr. Hazan’s responsibilities include leading and executing the Company’s domestic sales, distribution and market development strategy for robotics and AI solutions. This includes working to (i) identify, establish and manage relationships with distributors, system integrators and strategic partners across the hospitality, cleaning and security sectors, and (ii) develop and maintain direct relationships with commercial, institutional and enterprise customers. In addition, it is anticipated that Mr. Hazan will analyze market trends, competitive activity and customer feedback to support product positioning, pricing strategy and go-to-market decisions, consistent with the Company’s broader strategic objectives.

Mr. Hazan will also represent Cannibble at domestic exhibitions, trade shows, conferences and technology-focused events to support brand visibility, industry engagement and business development initiatives within Israel.

Mr. Hazan brings more than 30 years of experience in the Israeli cleaning and facility management industry. He previously managed a cleaning company employing approximately 700 personnel, providing him with direct operational insight into labor-intensive service environments. He currently advises banks, facility management companies, real estate firms and related service providers on the evaluation and implementation of new technologies intended to improve operational efficiency and reduce labor-related costs. In addition, Mr. Hazan serves as a member of the audit committee of an Israeli cleaning organization, contributing to industry governance and oversight initiatives.

The Company believes Mr. Hazan’s background in facility management, large-scale service operations and technology adoption aligns with Cannibble’s objectives in evaluating automation and AI-enabled solutions for service-oriented industries. His appointment supports Cannibble’s recently established Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Division, which is focused on assessing opportunities for automation, service robotics and intelligent systems that may complement the Company’s existing relationships within the food service, hospitality and security sectors.

About Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. is a food technology company focused on developing food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins and functional ingredients.

In addition to its food products, Cannibble has established an Innovation Division focused on robotics and artificial intelligence solutions. This division was formed to leverage the Company’s existing relationships within the food service, hospitality and service industries and is focused on the marketing and commercialization of AI-enabled robotic technologies designed to support automation, operational efficiency and scalable service delivery across food service, hospitality, and security environments.

On behalf of the board of directors of Cannibble:

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO and director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

