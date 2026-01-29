Wix Introduces a New Way to Create with its Super Bowl Teaser

The ad captures a creative journey with Wix Harmony that moves naturally from inspiration to execution

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, today unveiled the creative behind its Super Bowl LX commercial, following the launch of Wix Harmony , its new flagship web creation platform.

At the heart of the campaign is Wix Harmony’s hybrid creation experience, which combines AI-powered creation and vibe coding with full visual editing, customization, and the professional infrastructure needed to grow. The campaign brings to life a simple but powerful idea, creation can be natural and limitless.

Centered on a conversation with Wix Harmony, the spot follows a business owner as she moves from an idea to a real, professional online presence. AI is a partner, helping ideas take shape faster while leaving every creative decision firmly in human hands.

“This campaign is about showing what’s possible when creation works the way people actually think and build,” said Omer Shai, CMO at Wix. “Wix Harmony represents a new chapter for the web, one where AI and vibe coding supports the process and humans stay in charge. Bringing that story to this stage lets us show, at global scale, how ideas turn into real businesses when technology and creativity move in harmony.”

About Wix

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more with industry-leading infrastructure, performance, and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible web design, domains, hosting, templates and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences, and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible.

