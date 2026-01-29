Back to the Roots Expands Organic Heirloom Seed Line to The Home Depot Stores Nationwide

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots, the nation’s leading organic gardening company, today announced a landmark nationwide expansion with The Home Depot, bringing its 100% organic, heirloom seed line to 2,000 U.S. retail locations. The expanded line is now available for customers to shop in-stores and on HomeDepot.com. This expansion marks a significant milestone in making organic gardening accessible to every home in America, providing over 100 varieties of high-quality, heirloom, organic, and non-GMO seeds in “America’s #1 Home Improvement Retailer”. Each seed is also connected to the brand’s “Meet Your Farmer” program, providing industry-leading transparency to the source of each seed.

The seeds are complemented in-stores by an entire Back to the Roots organic seed starting ecosystem. Customers can also find Back to the Roots Organic Seed Starting Mix, Seed Starting Pots, and Seed Starting Germination Trays in The Home Depot stores nationwide.

A Shared Vision for Organic Gardening

The partnership between Back to the Roots and The Home Depot is built on an over 10-year relationship and shared commitment to sustainability, community, and inspiring a new generation of gardeners.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our organic, heirloom seeds to The Home Depot stores nationwide," said Nikhil Arora & Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders of Back to the Roots. "Since our first regional pilot, it’s been so exciting to see The Home Depot gardeners choose Back to the Roots organic, heirloom seeds and we can’t wait to share our mission with growers around the country now! Our mission has always been to reconnect families back to where their food comes from and by partnering with The Home Depot, we’re able to bring the joy of organic gardening to more homes than ever before, helping a new generation of gardeners grow with confidence. We are proud to grow alongside a partner like The Home Depot that shares our passion for protecting the planet and building up our communities."

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand and the leading organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

