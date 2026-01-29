Visio Lending Expands Technology Leadership to Support Secure Growth

Austin, TX, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Manning has joined Visio Lending as Chief Technology Officer, where he will lead the company’s technology strategy, including platform modernization, data governance, cybersecurity, and responsible AI adoption to support Visio’s continued growth in investor-focused lending.

“A lot of the work I've been doing leading up to this has been in critical infrastructure, where any lapse in security could have significant operational, reputational, or even societal impacts,” Manning said. “I’m taking the same rigorous approach to security used in those tightly guarded environments and applying that to what we’re doing at Visio.” Manning has supported clients across defense, federal law enforcement and global energy organizations.

Visio is the nation’s largest independent originator of mortgages for residential real estate investors, with more than 20,000 loans since 2012. As the company scales, Manning will oversee investments in AI, enhanced cybersecurity and data protection controls to ensure protection of client information and regulatory compliance.

“With the depth of borrower, broker and loan data we have, we can turn insights into action faster — improving the experience for customers at every step,” he said. “Delivering that depends on getting the fundamentals right: accuracy, reliability and security. We’ve got an excellent team and a rare chance to innovate, and I’m excited to build what comes next.”

“Ryan is a highly strategic technology leader whose background in critical infrastructure and high-stakes security is exactly what Visio needs for our next chapter,” said Jenny Coupland, CEO of Visio Lending. “His expertise in scaling secure platforms and leveraging data-driven insights will be invaluable as we continue our national expansion and refine the borrower experience.”

Visio’s rapid growth and its positioning for the future attracted Manning to the company and the financial industry.





##





About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation’s largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending .

Attachment