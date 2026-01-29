NOBLIS NAMES MELODY PLEASURE AS CHIEF CREATIVE MARKETING OFFICER

Reston, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology, and strategy services to the federal government, announced the appointment of Melody Pleasure as its new Chief Creative Marketing Officer. In this newly created executive role, Pleasure will lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, corporate communications, and creative storytelling, shaping how Noblis connects with the missions and markets it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melody to the Noblis leadership team,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her proven ability to transform brand narratives for complex, mission-critical organizations, combined with her creative vision, strategic acumen, and measurable results, makes her the ideal leader to elevate our market presence and deepen engagement across the federal landscape."

Pleasure brings more than 16 years of experience leading brand, reputation, and growth strategies for technology-driven organizations operating at the intersection of innovation and national security. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Peraton, where she functioned as acting Chief Marketing Officer during a period of executive transition for the $7 billion national security and technology leader. In that role, she orchestrated enterprise brand transformations tied to complex mergers and acquisitions, elevated executive visibility across global markets, and drove a 25% increase in brand recognition alongside 2.2 million annual social media impressions, doubling engagement year-over-year.

Her leadership secured consistent national media coverage in outlets including The Washington Post, Bloomberg Government, CNBC, and FedScoop, while building trust and transparency across employees, customers, and government stakeholders. Prior to Peraton, Pleasure held marketing and communications roles at L3Harris Technologies, BMC Software, and QinetiQ North America, where she honed her expertise in high-stakes storytelling, executive positioning, and operational excellence.

“I've spent my career helping mission-driven organizations tell their stories with authenticity and impact, and Noblis is the perfect next chapter," Pleasure said. "This team is doing incredible work that deserves to be seen and celebrated. I'm excited to help shape a brand narrative that's as innovative and forward-thinking as the people behind it.”

Known for uniting strategy with storytelling, Pleasure has been recognized as one of Ragan's 2023 Top Women in Communications and a finalist for the 2025 WashingtonExec Chief Officer Awards. She has earned accolades including the 2025 Hermes Creative Award, 2022 MarCom Platinum Award, and PRNEWS 2020 Top Women in PR. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Strayer University.

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public interest, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.