NOBLIS MSD WINS $151 MILLION IN U.S. NAVY CONTRACTS TO SUPPORT WARSHIP MODERNIZATION

Reston, Va., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary and leading provider of science, technology, and engineering services to the U.S. military, today announced that it has been awarded two contracts totaling $151 million to provide critical engineering for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). Together, the contracts will drive maintenance, development and modernization of machinery control systems (MCS) for various surface combat warships.

“By integrating our deep knowledge of ship control systems with modern technologies like advanced cybersecurity, we are bringing the Navy cutting-edge operational capability for today and for the future,” said Glenn Hickok, Noblis MSD president.

The DDG New Construction contract, valued at $79 million with a period of performance of five years, focuses on full lifecycle engineering for MCS on new ship construction platforms such as DDG 51 Flight III, DDG 1000, and DDG(X). This effort also provides comprehensive software and hardware, control systems, and networks for future warships, along with related on-board and simulator-driven sailor training systems.

The DDG 51 Modernization contract, valued at $72 million over five years, provides engineering for the modernization, technical refresh, and lifecycle sustainment of warship control systems. The contract encompasses key services such as cybersecurity, software, and test and evaluation.

Work under these contracts will take place at NSWCPD in Philadelphia, as well as sites in Norfolk and San Diego.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with NSWCPD to ensure the readiness and technological superiority of the U.S. Navy’s fleet,” said Matt Valerio, Noblis MSD’s division director. “Our team is ready to deliver the ingenuity and advanced solutions to engineer and sustain these critical systems for the warfighter.”

