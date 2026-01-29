Circana Advances Liquid AI Technology With Powerful Capabilities to Revolutionize Decision-Making

Chicago, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced that it is continuing to advance its Liquid AI™ technology, its next-generation platform, designed to transform how organizations analyze and make decisions. Building upon the platform’s 2024 launch, these enhancements include expanded Emiri™ agent capabilities and the introduction of the Brainwave™ solution, empowering businesses to democratize insights across the organization.

“Liquid AI technology represents a bold leap forward in enterprise intelligence, seamlessly integrating our Emiri agent, and Brainwave solution, powering real-time analysis and automation,” said Ash Patel, chief technology and transformation officer for Circana. “By combining intuitive natural-language interactions with advanced analytical capabilities, Liquid AI technology is redefining intelligence at scale by delivering a unified experience that transforms how organizations access, analyze, and act on data.”

The Emiri agent is Circana’s digital teammate, designed to transform how organizations access and act on insights. It combines sophisticated analysis with the simplicity of natural language, making intelligence truly fluid across the enterprise.

Designed for advanced practitioners, the Emiri agent delivers sophisticated tools for deep analysis and automation while remaining intuitive and scalable for every user. The new Analysis Builder tool empowers strategic analysts to design and customize complex analyses at unprecedented speed, leverage AI models to interrogate data and generate insights, and convert raw outputs into polished, presentation-ready insights complete with advanced visualizations. This means executive-quality reporting in record time, freeing experts to focus on what to do next to amplify their impact across the organization. Beyond the analyst community, the Emiri agent democratizes intelligence for everyone. With the Emiri Everywhere capability, business-critical answers are now accessible anytime, anywhere, through natural-language interactions through multiple channels like email, SMS, and other workplace collaboration applications. Casual users now can get access to the information they need, when they need it, empowering teams to make faster, smarter decisions without barriers.

The Brainwave solution elevates decision-making by automating complex processes that previously required extensive human analysis. With its ability to rapidly analyze vast datasets including first- and other third-party data, Circana’s Brainwave solution improves an organization’s efficiency and effectiveness, shifting time spent to higher value-added activities.

“By combining advanced AI with unparalleled domain expertise, Circana’s Liquid AI technology continuously adapts to meet the specific needs of our clients,” added Patel. “These enhancements are just the next step in our mission to shift businesses from hindsight to foresight at unprecedented scale.”

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



