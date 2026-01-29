AlphaTON Capital Releases Market Update on its Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Position with No Debt

Miami, FL, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) ("AlphaTON" or the "Company"), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super-app with an addressable market of one billion monthly active users, today announced a market update on the state of its balance sheet, cash position, lack of debt, updated share count and investments:

$24.5M in Assets

$11M in Cash

23.4M Shares Outstanding

No Debt

No Convertibles

$4M deposit made toward 576 Nvidia B300 GPUs for AI revenue production

“Let smart people do math.” - Jaime Rogosinski, Founder of Wall Street Bets.



About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct digital assets acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit http://alphatoncapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

