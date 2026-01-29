Federal Court Dismisses All of Remaining Claims Against SEGG Media

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation, formerly Lottery.com Inc., (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW)(the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group continues its transparent and material transformation as it announces today that the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (the "Court") dismissed, without prejudice, the remaining claims in a legacy litigation styled Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Autolotto, Inc., et al. v. John J. Brier, Jr., et al., Case No. 8:23-cv-2594 (M.D. Fla.).

In its January 28, 2026 order, the Court granted, in part, the Company’s renewed motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction and declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the defendants’ remaining state-law counterclaims. The Court overruled all objections made by the defendants to the Magistrate Judge’s findings and directed that the case be closed.

The Court’s ruling follows the prior dismissal of all federal claims in the action. With no federal claims remaining, the Court determined that it lacked subject matter jurisdiction to adjudicate the remaining state-law claims and dismissed those claims without prejudice, meaning they were not adjudicated on the merits.

“We are delighted with this outcome and agree with the Court’s decision and its application of well-established jurisdictional principles,” said Gregory Potts, SEGG Media Chief Operating Officer.

The Company views this ruling as a procedural resolution consistent with established federal jurisdictional principles. With yet another dismissal in legacy litigation matters, the new management team at SEGG Media continues to remain focused on executing its business strategy, further developing its core business assets (Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com and Lottery.com), driving revenue growth, completing on cash-generative strategically-targeted acquisitions and creating long-term shareholder value.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

