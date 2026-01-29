Faire and Meaghan B Murphy Discuss Retail’s Next Chapter: The 2026 Trends Driving Consumers Back to Local Stores with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers push back against mass-produced sameness, 2026 is emerging as a pivotal year for local retail. New data from Faire, the global online wholesale platform, shows shoppers are seeking more personal, intentional, and meaningful shopping experiences, positioning independent retailers at the center of retail’s next evolution.

The 2026 Faire Forecast, based on millions of data points from retailer search and purchasing behavior, reveals that consumers are prioritizing products that reflect identity, community, and self-expression. Rather than buying more, shoppers are buying with purpose, creating new opportunities for small businesses to stand out.

Faire identified four key trends shaping what consumers expect to find in local stores throughout 2026:

Well-Read : A reading renaissance is driving demand for books and book-inspired lifestyle products. Searches for literature and paperback books are up over 100% on Faire, alongside growing interest in bookmarks, stationery, tote bags, and leather journals.

Fan Fare: With major global sporting events ahead, sports-driven shopping moments are gaining momentum. Searches for sports-related products and medals are up more than 150%, while apparel such as rugby shirts, track jackets, and athleisure continues to rise.

More Is More: Maximalism is back, as shoppers embrace bold patterns, layered textures, and expressive design. Searches for polka dots have increased more than 500%, with statement accessories and vibrant prints trending across categories.

Witching Hour : Modern spirituality and manifestation-inspired products are moving into the mainstream. Searches for “magic” are up 113%, with growing interest in tarot cards, incense, dried flowers, affirmation decks, and horoscope-themed items.

As retailers face ongoing challenges in sourcing fresh, distinctive products, the Faire Forecast offers a data-backed roadmap for staying ahead of consumer demand. Faire connects independent retailers with thousands of brands globally, helping them curate unique assortments while building lasting wholesale relationships.

