ConsLog and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Project Management Information Systems to the Public Sector

"ConsLog was designed to give project owners a simple, centralized platform to manage their real estate and construction programs with confidence," said Phelipe Silva, Founder and CEO at ConsLog. "Our partnership with Carahsoft extends this mission to the Public Sector, enabling Government agencies to centralize data, maintain transparency, keep contractors accountable and deliver projects on schedule and within budget."

ConsLog’s Project Management Information System (PMIS) platform streamlines construction management into a single, cloud-based solution built specifically for owners and operators of large-scale infrastructure portfolios, including those in the State, Local and Education (SLED) sectors. The customizable platform enables SLED project owners to manage every phase of a project spanning from drawings, documentation, action items, schedules, daily reports, photos and more.

Designed to meet the transparency, accountability and compliance standards of Government entities, ConsLog helps agencies improve project visibility, control costs and maintain audit-ready records across all stages of capital program delivery. By unifying communication between stakeholders and consolidating critical data, ConsLog empowers Public Sector organizations to deliver infrastructure projects on time, within budget and in alignment with digital modernization goals.

“This partnership enables SLG and EDU organizations to more efficiently and cost-effectively manage construction projects through a single platform,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “ConsLog’s software allows project owners to oversee budgets, timelines and documentation in one place. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to supporting agencies in improving project delivery and infrastructure outcomes across the Public Sector.”



ConsLog is an enterprise-grade, AI-powered Project Management Information System (PMIS) built for owners and program teams managing large, complex capital programs. Designed for public and private sector organizations, the platform unifies project data, financial controls, workflows, and reporting in a secure, cloud-based environment. ConsLog standardizes oversight across multi-project portfolios without the complexity common in traditional PMIS platforms—because your tools should simplify your process, not over-complicate it.

More than a system of record, ConsLog operates as a system of intelligence. AI agents analyze project, budget, and schedule data to surface risks early, validate contractor claims, and highlight inconsistencies before they become costly issues. This owner-first, “trust but verify” approach keeps contractors accountable while giving owners clearer insight, stronger control, and faster decision-making across capital programs at scale.

