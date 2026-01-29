Mortgage Rates Remain Lower and Steady

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.10%.

“Mortgage rates remain near their lowest levels in three years, which is encouraging for potential homebuyers who have waited to enter the market for some time,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Lower rates, combined with strong income growth, have led to a steady increase in purchase applications compared to last year. We’re also seeing more homeowners refinancing their mortgages to benefit from these lower rates, as shown by the rise in refinance applications over the past year.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.10% as of January 29, 2026, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.09%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.95%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.49%, up from last week when it averaged 5.44%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.12%.

