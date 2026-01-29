Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 JANUARY 2026

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: PROPOSAL FOR RULE CHANGE

On 29 January 2026, the Board of Directors of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc has decided to change the rules of the Seligson & Co OMXH25 exchange traded fund.



Provisions corresponding to the new regulation are added to the rules to ensure the liquidity of the fund. The changes will not affect the fund's investment policy, risk profile, fees, or nature. The aim of the rule change is to improve the fund's risk management and investor protection. The changes do not require any action on the part of the unitholders.



Approval for the rule change will be sought from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 6817 8224

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Aleksi Härmä

Managing Director

email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 6817 8235